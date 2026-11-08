Play BroadwayWorld's Sunday Crossword: November 8, 2026

This week's BroadwayWorld Crossword is up, and it has 14 answers in a 15x15 grid. Two are people, five are shows, three are venues and three are theatre terms.

The clues come from the week's coverage. There is a Shakespeare comedy now playing on Broadway, with a cast we introduced to you on Monday. There is a long-running wizarding drama that is welcoming new faces while one familiar name stays on. There is a new Broadway run that just set its ticket sale dates, and a first look at a classic musical in a regional house.

You may also remember the moment an audience member climbed onstage at a big Broadway hit for a selfie. It made the rounds online, and it left a mark on the grid.

There is also a note of honor in the mix, from a national arts celebration that named its latest class this week.

The puzzle is free to play with no login needed. Log in if you want your progress saved across devices, a weekly streak, and a spot on the leaderboard for fast solves. Earlier puzzles are in the archive, and you can sign up under the puzzle for an email whenever a new one goes live. A new crossword arrives every Sunday.

Play the November 8 Crossword

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