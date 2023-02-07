Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Rep Stage Presents The World Premiere Of GHOST/WRITER

Performances run February 9-26, 2023.

Feb. 07, 2023  

Rep Stage, Howard Community College's professional regional theatre, presents the world premiere "Ghost/Writer," running February 9-26, 2023. This world premier by Dane Figueroa Edidi is directed by Danielle A. Drakes.


Family secrets spanning decades unravel as history and fiction collide. In 1920 just outside of Tulsa, Patrick, an Irish immigrant, seeks out the services of Ms. Ruby, a mysterious Black woman from Baltimore known to help exorcise ghosts from her clients, but the price she is asking may be too high. Meanwhile, in 2019, Charles Ross hires infamous ghost writer Rebecca Warren to help him through his writer's block, but what she invokes could be his salvation or undoing. Edidi's new play examines the intersections of race and gender inviting us to explore the role of love, justice and joy in a world where the ghosts of the past have yet to be laid to rest.

Rep Stage Producing Artistic Director Joseph W. Ritsch shares, "I truly believe that Dane's voice is one of the most important and necessary voices in the American theatre, and will continue to be for decades to come. 'Ghost/Writer' is many things; a history lesson, a ghost story, and a call to action. All of them told through Dane's brilliant poetry, her arresting imagery that collides history and fiction, and her joy for the theatre as a means to bring us together."

Tickets for "Ghost/Writer" are $40 for general admission, $35 for seniors and military. The production is in The Rouse Company Foundation Studio Theatre at the Horowitz Visual and Performing Arts Center on HCC's campus, 10901 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia, Maryland.

For tickets and additional information, visit www.repstage.org/ghostwriter or call the Horowitz Center Box Office at 443-518-1500 ext. 0. The box office is open Wednesdays through Fridays, 12-4 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to performance times. This production is recommended for adult patrons, age 18+.




