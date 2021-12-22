Photos: First Look at Way Off Broadway's MESHUGGAH-NUNS!

Dan Goggin's Meshuggan-Nuns! will open The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre's 2022 Season beginning January 14th.

Check out photos below!

In the show, the Kunkels (the poor family living behind Mount St. Helen's School) have won the lottery and gifted the Sisters an all-expense-paid trip on the "Faiths of All Nations" Cruise. After a week at sea, several people become ill, including all of the actors in the ship's production of Fiddler on the Roof. (All except the actor playing Tevye, that is.) The ship's captain, knowing of the Sisters' show biz savvy, requests that the Sisters and Tevye put on a revue. The result: Meshuggah-Nuns! The Ecumenical Nunsense Musical.

To learn more about Meshuggah-Nun!, or any of the shows in Way Off Broadway's 2022 Season, visit www.wayoffbroadway.com.