PRIMARY TRUST To Begin Performances At Everyman Theatre In February

Everyman Theatre will present Primary Trust, a compelling new play that delves into themes of personal identity and human relationships. This production is onstage from February 2 to March 2.

Written by Pulitzer Prize- winning playwright and actor Eboni Booth, Primary Trust has garnered critical acclaim and captivated audiences, swiftly becoming one of the most produced plays nationwide. Everyman Theatre is thrilled to present its own production to the Baltimore community.

" Eboni Booth is a gift to the American theater. Her storytelling is simple, yet poetic and filled with meticulously crafted characters," states Founder, Artistic Director, Vincent M. Lancisi, “This play offers us something we all need right now, an open-hearted view of the world and friendship during an especially anxious and divisive time. I am deeply moved by her work and thrilled to share it with our audience".

Primary Trust follows Kenneth, a 38-year-old bookstore employee in a quaint upstate New York town. Kenneth enjoys his evenings at the local tiki bar, sipping Mai Tais with his Best Friend, Bert. When he unexpectedly loses his job, Kenneth is forced to confront long-avoided challenges, leading to transformative and heartwarming outcomes. This extraordinary new work tells a moving story of fresh starts, old and new friendships, and the courage to see the world in a new light

Reginald L. Douglas, Artistic Director, Mosaic Theater Company (Crumbs from the Table of Joy) returns to Everyman to direct this production, with a creative team including Paige Hathaway (Set Design), David Burdick (Resident Costume Designer), Harold F. Burgess II (Resident Lighting Design), Lewis Shaw (Resident Fights and Intimacy), Kathy Ruvina (Sound Design), and Molly Prunty (Stage Manager).

“I am thrilled to return to Everyman to direct this magical play”, director, Reginald L. Douglas remarks," I am overwhelmed with a tremendous amount of gratitude to be part of this journey. Working with this incredible cast, designers, and Everyman staff fills me with excitement and deep emotion. This play is like a warm hug, capturing the essence of our shared human experience.”

The cast features Andreá Bellamore (A Midsummer Night’s Dream) as Corinna, Wally’s waiter, and bank customers. Everyman welcomes newcomers RJ Brown (13 Reasons Why, Netflix) as Kenneth, and Louis E. Davis (We Own This City, HBO) as Bert, and Everyman Resident Company member, Jefferson A. Russell (Crumbs from the Table of Joy) as Sam and Clay.

There are 31 scheduled performances, starting with a special Pay-What-You-Choose Performance on Sunday, February 2. Weekday and weekend performances run through Sunday, March 2. Tickets start at $45, with accessible Pay-What-You-Choose seats available for every performance.

Tickets are on sale now at everymantheatre.org or by contacting the box office at boxoffice@everymantheatre.org or calling 410.752.2208. Standard box office hours are Monday through Friday 12pm-5pm and closed on Saturday and Sunday. In addition: The Box Office will open 2 hours prior to every performance.

