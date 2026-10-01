PHOTOGRAPH 51 to Open at CCBC Essex This October

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CCBC Arts will present “Photograph 51” by Anna Ziegler, October 22 – 26 in the F. Scott Black Theatre at CCBC Essex, 7201 Rossville Blvd.

“Photograph 51” is the gripping true story of Rosalind Franklin, the brilliant scientist whose groundbreaking work unlocked the mystery of DNA's double helix. A compelling drama of ambition, discovery, and the fight for recognition, this award-winning play shines a light on one of science's most overlooked pioneers.

The play raises timely questions about women in STEM, recognition in scientific discovery, and who receives credit for groundbreaking work. Franklin's story explores how gender, competition, and power can shape whose contributions are remembered.

Performance times include:

October 22, 26 at 11 a.m.

October 23, 24 at 7 p.m.

October 25 at 3 p.m. (ASL Interpreted)

The production is directed by guest director Matthew Singletary, a freelance theatre and film director who has directed more than 70 plays in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and across the United States.

Scenic and lighting design are by Terri Raulie, costume design by Stephanie Parks, costume shop supervision by Madeline Baynard, and sound design and projections by MaeAnn Ross. Cicada Naydan is the stage manager with Jason Randolph as technical director and David Martin as assistant technical director. Julie Lewis and Kris Messer are the production coordinators.

Tickets are $15 for general admission; $10 for non-CCBC students, seniors, CCBC faculty and staff; and free for currently enrolled CCBC students with ID. Tickets can be purchased at the CCBC Box Office at 443-840-ARTS (2787), online at ccbctickets.com or at the door one hour prior to the performances.

Accessibility: All performances are wheelchair accessible and offer accessible seating and hearing assistance. ASL interpretation with reserved seating is available for Sunday performances.

Learn more about the arts at CCBC at https://link.edgepilot.com/x/cXGAupc92mjuERkH8RpDFbM?u=http://www.ccbcmd.edu/arts.

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