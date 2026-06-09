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OREGON TRAIL LIVE! to Come to Baltimore's Highwire Center

Highwire Improv and Ghost Modern will present the interactive comedy show at The Highwire Center in Highlandtown.

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OREGON TRAIL LIVE! to Come to Baltimore's Highwire Center

Highwire Improv and Ghost Modern will present three performances of Oregon Trail Live! at The Highwire Center in Highlandtown. Watch the iconic video game come to life as an interactive comedy show full of snake bites, river fording, buffalo hunting and, (of course) dysentery.

Shows are at 8 p.m. on June 12, 20 and 27 at 400 S. Conkling St. Tickets are $10 per show or $20 for a three-show pass.

Can you help the cast of intrepid improvisers crow the Oregon Trail? Come see settlers and the colorful characters they meet along the way. Your purchase at the General Store and suggestions for the Barkeep before the show will affect the fate of the cast.







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