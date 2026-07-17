RV (A PLAY) to Make World Premiere in Baltimore with Junk Drawer Theater

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A brand-new play about an unusual family living entirely in an RV will be the debut production of Junk Drawer Theater, premiering at The Gilman School, July 30. The production runs for two weekends.

RV (a play) is the story of a family of misfits moving through life while living in a Class C RV. Linda, the matriarch, may have a drinking problem and is still in love with her dead first husband. Tom, her second husband, has narrowly escaped a heart attack but still struggles with his love of junk food. Kelly, Linda's teenage daughter, is unmarried and pregnant, and Sissy, the Swedish nanny, is in love with Gene - Tom's resentful, drug-dealing son. Much of the action onstage takes place in less than 200 square feet of space - the actual dimensions of the vehicle.

Junk Drawer Theater was formed with the purpose of mounting this production and is led by playwright and director Larry Malkus and his wife and creative partner, Laura. Larry notes, 'We needed an identity that was separate from our existing creative endeavors. So often theater is made of bits and pieces. We all have junk drawers full of stuff just waiting for us to use - maybe to make something greater than its parts.' Laura Malkus adds, 'The best part of making original art in Baltimore is that you can just decide and then do it.'

RV (a play) is the second full-length play that the team has self-produced. Heinie Goochems was produced at Fells Point Corner Theatre in 2014. Malkus' short and collaborative work has also been seen at Stevenson University, Rapid Lemon Productions, Fells Point Corner Theatre, and Quarry Theater. Malkus has been active in Baltimore's theater community since his teens and was a founding member of The Flying Tongues, a storied local improvslashcomedy group. He teaches improv and sketch comedy and is an experienced stage combat choreographer. He has taught English at Gilman School for three decades.

RV (a play) features an accomplished cast of local performers: Mark Kozlowski, Dezra Lloyd, Laura Malkus, Will Malkus, Gracie Sciannella, and Morgan Stanton. The creative team includes Penelope Chan (Assistant Director), Chris Flint (Lights and Set), Meghan Stanton Ziccardi (Sound Design), Lily Malkus (Props and Costumes), and Kay-Megan Washington (Intimacy Direction). The stage-management team is Audra Mullen and Daniel Malkus. Generous support for this production has been provided by the Reese Sabbatical Fund at The Gilman School.

RV (a play) runs Thursday - Sunday, July 30 - August 9 at the Alumni Auditorium at Gilman School. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday shows are at 8pm, Sundays at 2pm. Tickets are $10 and a portion of all proceeds will be donated to Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake. Seating is limited.

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