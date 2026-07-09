NEW! Baltimore Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Baltimore & beyond. Sign Up

Highwire Improv kicks off Season 24 this weekend as the Highlandtown-based theater moves closer to wrapping up six years of hilarious entertainment. This is guaranteed AI-free content perfect for everyone.

The opening weekend features Block Party, a monthly show at Maryland Art Place with some of the funniest Black improvisers in Baltimore. The show combines games and audience participation for a hysterical celebration of community.

Highwire will also welcome international-touring performer Daniel Maseda on Saturday, July 11 for his show Be GOOD! with Paulette. The "mildest man imaginable" has performed at the Edinburgh Fringe as well as across Europe and the U.S. This special performance takes place at 8 p.m.

This action-packed weekend kicks off three months of unforgettable shows at 400 S. Conkling St. Performers from Baltimore, Frederick, Washington, D.C., Lancaster, Pa., Harrisburg, Pa., and New York will take the stage.

During the season, Highwire will showcase musical improv, the Dropout-style show Improv Jeoparty, a D&D-themed show from Oh, Crit!, bilingual improv from Baltimore Bodega and a special show on Sept. 4 recognizing the one-year anniversary of The Highwire Center opening in Highlandtown.

Tickets to most shows are $10. Highwire also offers classes, free workshops, community events and The Thursday Club, a rotating series of drop-in events. Highwire Improv puts Community First - come find out how we make that come to life.

Need more Baltimore Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...