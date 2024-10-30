ON THE VERGE Comes to Fells Point Corner Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fells Point Corner Theatre has announced the second production of its 2024/25 season, On the Verge, directed by Kimberley Lynne.

Heed the call to discovery! Journey through uncharted territories! With wit and nerve, three intrepid, female, Victorians navigate their way through the various locales of Terra Incognita, the last undiscovered land on the globe. Their friendship and courage will be tested as they explore and contemplate a woman’s place in the world. They word play, problem solve and collect artifacts as they travel through time. But their main goal is to prove their worth. “The civilizing mission of women is to reduce the amount of masculinity in the world.”

Playwright Eric Overmyer won both the Writers Guild award and the Edgar Award for his work on The Wire. He also served as writer or producer for Homicide: Life on the Street, St. Elsewhere, Law & Order, New Amsterdam, Bosch, and Treme. In addition to his Baltimore television storytelling connections, On the Verge; or, the Geography of Yearning premiered at Center Stage in 1986, directed by Jackson Phippin who served as its Associate Artistic Director.

Fells Point Corner Theatre Artistic Director Kimberley Lynne saw that Center Stage production. She was entranced by the play’s language and always wanted to explore its magical textthat centers adventuring and independent women. Lynne is a playwright, with over forty of her plays having been produced. She also produced and directed Spotlight UB at the University of Baltimore for ten years. She last directed Dead Man’s Cell Phone at FPCT in 2023.

The amazing cast includes: Penelope Chan (Dead Man’s Cell Phone), Barbara Madison Hauck (The Thanksgiving Play), Niki Jay (Machinal), Morgan Stanton (Dead Man’s Cell Phone), and Shelby Sullivan (Stick Fly). Designed to perfection by: Adrienne Cassara (lighting design), Penelope Chan (props, hair, and makeup), Anna McGreevey (costume design), Tim Marrone (movement), Justin Nepoemuceno (scenic design), Benni Rose (props), Michael Salconi (choreography), Heiko Speaker (sound design), and Kay-Megan Washington (intimacy direction).

For 37 seasons, FPCT has brought diverse and community-centered theater to Baltimore through a combination of acclaimed contemporary plays, local Baltimore premieres and time-tested favorites.

Art reflects society, and we at FPCT stand for social justice. Our season continues explorations of racism, homophobia, and sexism. Between current rocky American politics, the unpredictable Supreme Court, campus political protests, continued police brutality, and the possible end of democracy, our responsibility to community is to mirror in story these problems, and, therefore, try to process them through narrative.

In addition to these creative offerings, FPCT’s Educational Programs are continuing to offer acting and introduction to theatre and clowning classes for young people as well as playwriting classes for adults. These programs will be announced throughout the season as registration starts.

All are welcome in this inclusive, creative, artistic space that serves as a neighborhood anchor in Upper Fells Point and in the Greater Baltimore cultural community. FPCT believes in making our resources available to the theatre and artistic communities of Baltimore. To that end we continually open our building up for artistic and community rentals

