Nikki Crawford Will Teach a Musical Theater Workshop in Maryland

Compass Rose Theater is collaborating with Tony-nominated actress Nikki Crawford to offer a Musical Theatre Technique Workshop for students and young actors ages 11-18 on June 21 and 28 from 6-9 PM in Annapolis, MD. Space is limited.

Crawford, an industry professional with more than 25 years in TV, film, and Broadway, says this workshop is designed for all levels. "It offers expert instruction on song breakdown and selections, singing techniques, and performance interpretation." She adds, "You will gain confidence and learn the secrets I use to make your performances shine."

The workshop is designed to unlock the secrets to success in the competitive world of musical theatre auditions with a comprehensive workshop for passionate performers seeking to refine their skills and elevate their auditioning prowess.

The Musical Theater Workshop will cover:

1. Song Selection and Singing Technique: Learn the art of selecting the perfect audition song to showcase your strengths and captivate the casting team. Develop vocal techniques to deliver a powerful and memorable performance.

2. Interpretation and Storytelling: Dive into the heart of musical theatre as you learn how to embody the character and narrative of your chosen song. Discover techniques for infusing emotion, intention, and depth into every note and lyric.

3. Vocal Exercises and Warm-ups: Strengthen and refine your vocal instrument through a series of exercises tailored to the demands of musical theatre. Cultivate range, control, and stamina to ensure a flawless audition.

4. Audition Room Mastery: Navigate the unique challenges of audition environments. Gain confidence in making spontaneous adjustments and showcasing your versatility while maintaining your authenticity and presence.

For more information: office@compassrosetheater.org, 410-980-6662. www.compassrosetheater.org

Compass Rose Theater, led by Executive Director Barbara Webber, was founded in 2011 under the leadership of Founder and Theater Advisor Lucinda Merry-Browne. Compass Rose Theater is an award-winning and critically acclaimed professional theater and nonprofit teaching company in Annapolis. It is rooted in the belief that theater education creates performance excellence. The theater's unwavering commitment to upholding the highest artistic and educational standards is at the core of each presentation, whether a play, musical, reading, or workshop. It has produced more than 50 shows, garnering a Helen Hayes Award for A Chorus Line, five Helen Hayes Award nominations, and a Helen Hayes Awards Recommendation.

