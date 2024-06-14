Nikki Crawford Will Teach On-Camera Audition Workshop in Maryland

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Compass Rose Theater in Annapolis, MD, will host an On-Camera Audition Technique Workshop with Tony-Nominated Actress Nikki Crawford on July 1st and 2nd at 6 -9 PM.

With more than 25 years in TV, film, and theater, Crawford designed the workshop to unlock actor's on-camera potential with audition techniques for all mediums. She states, "Whether you are a seasoned actor or a beginner, it will enhance your performance and boost your confidence. You'll learn industry secrets, perfect your takes, receive personalized feedback to transform your audition, and land the roles you deserve."

This course allows young students and actors to unlock the secrets to a successful on-camera audition for aspiring actors in this intensive two-day workshop. Led by a Tony-nominated actress with a wealth of industry experience, this course will provide you with the skills and knowledge needed to approach television, film, and theatre production auditions confidently.

Workshop Highlights:

-Understanding the Medium: Gain insight into the unique demands of on-camera auditions, including framing, composition, and working with camera angles.

-Script Analysis: Learn how to dissect scripts effectively to make informed character choices that translate seamlessly on screen.

- Authenticity and Connection: Explore techniques for bringing authenticity to your performances while establishing a strong connection with the camera and, by extension, the audience.

- Adjusting to Different Genres: Practice tailoring your audition approach to suit various genres, from drama to comedy, ensuring you can adapt to any casting scenario.

- Feedback and Rehearsal: Receive constructive feedback from the instructor and peers, and engage in rigorous rehearsal exercises designed to refine your on-camera presence.

- Professional Etiquette: Acquire valuable tips on navigating auditions, working with casting directors, and presenting yourself as a consummate professional in the industry.

By the end of this workshop, students will have a comprehensive understanding of on-camera auditioning, enabling them to approach auditions with confidence, creativity, and professionalism.

For more information: www.compassrosetheater.org or call 410-980-6662. Click here to see Nikki Crawford explain what students can expect from the workshop.

