NAPOLI Comes to the Ballet Theatre of Maryland

Ballet Theatre of Maryland will present Napoli on October 25-27 at Maryland Hall for the Arts. This sunny story ballet follows a plucky fisherman and his beloved Teresina as they brave a wicked sea demon to find their happy ending. With themes of faithfulness and love everlasting, Napoli is a family-friendly treat! It will open BTM’s 2024-2025 mainstage season.

Says Artistic Director Nicole Kelsch, “While much of our programming includes productions with immediate name recognition—think Swan Lake or The Nutcracker—it’s important to us to also present classic works that are less frequently performed. Such is the case with Napoli. Although this ballet is a signature work by famed Danish choreographer August Bournonville, it is rarely produced in the United States. That’s something we would like to change, and we are certain our audience members will enjoy the comedy, drama, and beautiful dancing of this celebrated work.”

Choreographed by Bournonville in 1842, Napoli is a gem of the Romantic Ballet tradition. When Bournonville visited Naples, Italy, he was so taken by the coastal city’s warmth and color that he was inspired to put it in a ballet. Combining his love of the city with folkloric inspirations, Napoli includes scenes of rowdy fishermen, lithe water nymphs, and a spirited tarantella.

Audiences will follow along as Teresina insists to her mother that she will marry the fisherman Gennaro over any wealthier suitor. Her mother gives her blessing, but then the young lovers are caught in a terrible storm. Gennaro survives the shipwreck, only to discover that a wicked sea demon has transformed Teresina into a naiad. He breaks the spell and the two return home, which leads to a celebration in Naples.

Enjoy Ballet Theatre of Maryland’s performances of Napoli on October 25 at 7:30, October 26 at 1:00, and October 27 at 2:00. In-person tickets are on sale now with discounts for seniors, military, students, and children. For virtual audiences, tickets are $36 per household.

