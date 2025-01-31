Maryland Ensemble Theatre to Host Family FUN Day: Open House For Theatre For Young Audiences

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Maryland Ensemble Theatre will host Family FUN Day, an open house for MET's theatre for young audiences programing, FUN Company. This popular kid-focused family gathering is a great chance to escape the winter weather with a fun-filled day of free activities in downtown Frederick. Kids of all ages will enjoy activities such as, mini theatre workshops, circus activities, arts and crafts, costume closet dress up, storytime, and Curious Iguana's pop up book sale. Concurrently, MET's FUN Company will be presenting The Commedia Princess and the Pea, a hilarious and high-energy show that promises fun for audiences of all ages.

Andrea Baker, MET's Development & Engagement Manager, shared, “Families love this open house day, which originally started years ago when MET Ensemble Members Laura Stark and Lia Seltzer wondered what they could do to create a fun indoor activity day for their own kids and the kids throughout our community. Giving the kids something exciting to do, coupled with Laura's stellar improv teaching skills and Lia's energic, immersive storytimes, charted the course one cold winter day in February all those years ago, to what is now an annual tradition in our community that is new and exciting every year.”

EVENT TIMES & TICKETSFamily Fun Day will be held at Maryland Ensemble Theatre at 31 W Patrick Street Frederick, MD, on Saturday, February 15th, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Storytimes and mini theatre workshops will occur every half hour throughout the event. Tickets are not required for Family FUN Day.

Performances of The Commedia Princess and the Pea, on Saturday, February 15th, will be held at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.. The show runs approximately 50 minutes with no intermission. ASL interpretation and audio description services can be arranged in advance through the box office.

Additional performances run through Sunday, March 9, with performances on Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., and Sundays at 1:30 p.m.. Arrive early to enjoy crafts and activities in the lobby!

Tickets for The Commedia Princess and the Pea, are priced from $17 to $20, with discounts for children, seniors, and military. ‘Pay What You Will' tickets, starting at $7, are available for each performance while supplies last. Group rates are available for parties of 10 or more. Tickets can be purchased by phone at (301) 694- 4744, online at www.marylandensemble.org, or in person at the MET box office, open Tuesday to Thursday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and one hour before performances.

MARYLAND ENSEMBLE THEATRE MISSION: We are a nonprofit professional, collaborative theatre ensemble connected to our community by inspiring passion for the arts with courageous, relevant, accessible programs that enable people to feel more, think deeper, and laugh longer.

