Maryland Ensemble Theatre Will Present ANGELS IN AMERICA PART ONE: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES

Maryland Ensemble Theatre (MET) will present Angels in America Part One: Millennium Approaches by Tony Kushner. Set in the shadow of the AIDS crisis, Angels in America is a character-driven piece that combines gritty realism and elements of the fantastic. The show centers on two young couples. Prior and Louis are facing a dynamic shift in the wake of Prior's devastating AIDS diagnosis. Joe and Harper are Mormon transplants to the city, whose marriage is tested when Joe is offered a new job from his boss, the infamous Roy Cohn. Winner of Tony and Pulitzer prizes, "The Great Work" comes to Frederick this April.



Angels in America brings drama of biblical proportions to the streets of New York City, provoking audiences to expand their notion of what is possible for even the most downtrodden Americans. "This play still resonates when talking about empathy for human beings going through struggles with illness and relationships." says Director Tad Janes. "It is our goal at MET to bring a diverse range of topics to the stage, challenge our audiences with material that requires deep thought, and present it in an intimate way that lets the audience feel a strong connection to the art. Our audiences connect to honesty, and that's what we are bringing to this production: intimate honesty."



Angels in America is recommended for mature audiences only.



The Angels in America production team includes Tad Janes (Director), Flannery Bendel-Simso (Stage Manager), Mikayla Domingo (Assistant Stage Manager), Diane Huyck (Scenic Designer), Steve Barker (Lighting Designer), Thom Huenger (Sound Designer), Sammi Geppert (Costume Designer) and Lori Boyd (Properties).



The cast includes Jack Evans (Roy Cohn), Eric Jones (Joseph), Caitlyn Joy (Harper), Daniel Valentin Morales (Louis), Jeremy Myers (Prior), Nancy Jones (Hannah), Ray Hatch (Belize), and Julie Herber (The Angel).



Angels in America opens on Friday, April 3, and runs until Sunday, April 26, Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. The show has expected an expected runtime of three hours with two 10 minute intermissions. Tickets are $24 for adults and $22 for seniors and military. Tickets may be purchased by phone at (301) 694- 4744, online at marylandensemble.org or in person at the MET box office.





