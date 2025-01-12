News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Maryland Ensemble Theatre Will Host Leading Ladies Cabaret

The event is on Friday, January 17th and Saturday, January 18th at 8:00 p.m..

Jan. 12, 2025
Maryland Ensemble Theatre has announced the upcoming Leading Ladies Cabaret, a celebration of the power, grace, and artistry of women in musical theatre.

This event will treat audiences to unforgettable performances of Broadway's most beloved songs, brought to life by a lineup of MET's leading ladies: 

  • Karli Cole* (Head Over Heels, Curse of the Starving Class, Let the Right One In, A View from the Bridge, The Pillowman, CraftTown, Elephant and Piggie's “We Are in a Play”, The Rainbow Fish Musical, Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells)

  • Tori Weaver* (Sense and Sensibility, Head Over Heels, Angels in America Parts 1 and 2, Intimate Apparel, Miss Bennett: Christmas at Pemberley, Pride and Prejudice, Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells)

  • Jennifer Pagano* (The Three Swingin' Little Pigs, Revolutionists, Giggle, Giggle, Quack, Meteor Shower )

  • Mallorie Stern (Becs in A Very Jewish Christmas, and Mopsa in Head Over Heels)

  • Melynda Burdette Wintrol* (Urinetown)

  • Taylor Whidden (Musical Bingo Cabaret) 

  • Lauren McKenna (Sense and Sensibility, Revolutionists, A Christmas Carol)

  • Molly Parchment* (Elephant & Piggie's “We Are in a Play”, Miss Bennett: Christmas at Pemberley, Pride and Prejudice, Commedia Cinderella, Radium Girls)

  • Alex Ramos (The Three Swingin' Little Pigs, Runaways, Dragons Love Tacos)

  • Karen Heyser-Paone (A Christmas Carol, Carrie, Heathers, Company, Ruthless, The Threepenny Opera, Urinetown).

Accompanied by Reenie Codelka, this event promises an evening of extraordinary talent and entertainment. 

The cabaret-fundraiser will be held at Maryland Ensemble Theatre at 31 W Patrick Street Frederick, MD on Friday, January 17th and Saturday, January 18th at 8:00 p.m..




