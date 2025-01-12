Maryland Ensemble Theatre Will Host Leading Ladies Cabaret

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Maryland Ensemble Theatre has announced the upcoming Leading Ladies Cabaret, a celebration of the power, grace, and artistry of women in musical theatre.

This event will treat audiences to unforgettable performances of Broadway's most beloved songs, brought to life by a lineup of MET's leading ladies:

Karli Cole* (Head Over Heels, Curse of the Starving Class, Let the Right One In, A View from the Bridge, The Pillowman, CraftTown, Elephant and Piggie's “We Are in a Play”, The Rainbow Fish Musical, Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells)

Tori Weaver* (Sense and Sensibility, Head Over Heels, Angels in America Parts 1 and 2, Intimate Apparel, Miss Bennett: Christmas at Pemberley, Pride and Prejudice, Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells)

Jennifer Pagano* (The Three Swingin' Little Pigs, Revolutionists, Giggle, Giggle, Quack, Meteor Shower )

Mallorie Stern (Becs in A Very Jewish Christmas, and Mopsa in Head Over Heels)

Melynda Burdette Wintrol* (Urinetown)

Taylor Whidden (Musical Bingo Cabaret)

Lauren McKenna (Sense and Sensibility, Revolutionists, A Christmas Carol)

Molly Parchment* (Elephant & Piggie's “We Are in a Play”, Miss Bennett: Christmas at Pemberley, Pride and Prejudice, Commedia Cinderella, Radium Girls)

Alex Ramos (The Three Swingin' Little Pigs, Runaways, Dragons Love Tacos)

Karen Heyser-Paone (A Christmas Carol, Carrie, Heathers, Company, Ruthless, The Threepenny Opera, Urinetown).

Accompanied by Reenie Codelka, this event promises an evening of extraordinary talent and entertainment.

The cabaret-fundraiser will be held at Maryland Ensemble Theatre at 31 W Patrick Street Frederick, MD on Friday, January 17th and Saturday, January 18th at 8:00 p.m..

