Maryland Ensemble Theatre Season Of Surprises Subscriptions Now Available

Last month, Maryland Ensemble Theatre (MET), in the wake of a national pandemic and social distancing regulations, announced plans to make their 2020-2021 season, A Season Of Surprises! Now, season subscriptions are available for adventurous audiences looking for theatre that's as unpredictable as the times we live in. Season Subscriptions for MET's MainStage Series are flexible and affordable ways to save money while supporting Maryland Ensemble Theatre.

Each Season Subscription includes access to SIX MainStage productions (live? Live-streamed? A film? A show on Zoom? Who knows? That's part of the surprise!), plus exclusive content from the Fun Company, and MET Comedy Night. Get previews of original works being developed for the season and behind the scenes content. Subscriptions are priced at $100 per person, and $90 for seniors and members of the military.

The plan relies heavily on original content from MET in the form of full length and one-act shows. Performances will be brought to a wide range of audiences through a multi-pronged approach, including streamed shows designed for video, pop-up performances traveling to subscriber's front doors, and even drive-in theatre. "Trust us and we're going to present art to you in various ways, shapes, and forms and we're going to continue to connect with you, as we have for the last 23 years", MET Artistic Director Tad Janes said in his pitch for the season.

One major goal of the new season: to maintain and strengthen MET's connection to the community in a time when traditional theatre may be difficult or unsafe to produce. "As theatre people, we are constantly presented with problems that need to be solved", Janes stated regarding the new plan. "This is a huge problem- how do you connect with your audience, give them a theatre experience, make them feel energized about the art form, and more connected to the community? I feel that our ideas here address those issues all while fulfilling the creative spirit of our artistic ensemble."

Season subscriptions can be purchased at MarylandEnsemble.org.

