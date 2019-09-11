MODERN WITCHES Comes to Charm City Fringe

Fleabag meets A Room of One's Own in Modern Witches, the story of 30 year old actor Kate Marie. Tasked with delivering a perfect performance of Virginia Woolf for a self-tape audition, Kate must also navigate through a recently uprooted life following her decision to break off a wedding engagement. Thanks to her retail job at a mystic shop, Kate has access to various magical items, which she uses with surprising results.

Of the show, Kopajtic says "the Virginia Woolf fans will be pleased with a take on Woolf's life that emphasizes her actual strength over her perceived frailty. My intention is to tell a story about this real person that challenges what we believe we know about them."

Show: Modern Witches

Venue: Maryland Art Place (MAP) Underground. 218 Saratoga Street

Dates/Times:

October 11: 10:30 PM

October 12: 7:00 PM

October 13: 3:15 PM

October 19: 8:45 PM

October 20: 5:00 PM

Tickets: $15 ($10 with button, free with festival pass)

Fringe box office: https://link.zixcentral.com/u/3c6dec33/jCYEeePT6RGoJP6sIYY8jw?u=https%3A%2F%2Fcharmcityfringe.com%2Ftickets

MAP Website: https://link.zixcentral.com/u/a5db13f5/sFIEeePT6RGoJP6sIYY8jw?u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.mdartplace.org

Web: https://link.zixcentral.com/u/0d159f8e/SIMEeePT6RGoJP6sIYY8jw?u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.tresbrujasproductions.com





