MATILDA at Abingdon Community Theater

The Abingdon Community Theater is excited to present the debut of Matilda The Musical, opening on January 13th 2024 at 12:30pm and 6:30pm and January 14th, 2024 at 2:00 pm. Produced by ERC and directed by Marilda Miller, with musical direction by Tyler Rieth and choreography coach Marilda Miller, assistant music, director Sam Meros.

Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, this Tony Award-winning musical tells the story of Matilda, an extraordinary girl who, armed with a wonderful spirit and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her destiny. Packed with high energy dance numbers and memorable tunes, Matilda is a joyous girl power romp. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of a special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.

Some of the most notable songs include “Naughty,” “When I Grow Up,” and “Revolting Children”.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or at https://search.seatyourself.biz/webstore/accounts/actheater/buy-tix