MAGGIE'S CABARET Coming To Fells Point Corner Theatre

Motte & Bailey, prod. will present an evening of songs, stories, and memories in honor of our beloved friend and co-conspirator in the arts, Maggie Flanigan, who passed away suddenly on August 17, 2024. All of Maggie's friends would like to invite all of you, from far and wide, theatre lovers, karaoke kings, car belting queens, and anyone who could use a little joy and excitement in their night, to come and see the kind of raucous and rowdy event our friend Maggie would have loved to put on for you. The cabaret will take place at Fells Point Corner Theatre on Saturday, October 12 at 8pm. Produced and hosted by some of Maggie's closest friends, Hannah Fogler, Lance Bankerd, J Purnell Hargrove, and Brad Norris, all proceeds from the evening will go to benefit Special Olympics Sailing, a program that Maggie worked with for over 20 years, and that her parents helped start in the 1980's.

Motte & Bailey, prod. is gathering together some of the finest musical theatre talents from across the DMV, who also happen to be friends and theatre co-stars of Maggie, for a one-night-only cabaret spectacular. Songs from all over the musical theatre universe, as well as private songs just for Maggie from her nearest and dearest, will bring to life this celebration of the love, laughter, and outlandish personality that was Maggie Flanigan. With the musical stylings of the eclectic druidic group known as The WoodSluts backing them up, over a dozen performers will fill the evening with personal remembrances and earth shattering sounds. “Maggie was a singularly exuberant talent, and if more than a dozen of us together can express even half of the joy she brought to every project she was a part of, we'll be lucky,” says Brad Norris, co-host and producer of the event.

“Maggie was one of those rare people who after one meeting... became one of your dearest friends sincerely and completely,” said Lance Bankerd, a long-time collaborator with Maggie. “No matter what the context; sailing, sewing, singing, making art... she brought people closer together and made that time close together memorable, magical, and meaningful. Our evening is all about celebrating our friend, her talent, her passion, and her art.”

Maggie's Cabaret is Saturday, October 12, 2024 at 8pm at Fells Point Corner Theatre. All tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at https://link.edgepilot.com/s/e9eda30a/hWOln8pGbUCvZ8pfqBE2fg?u=http://www.motteandbailey.org/. All proceeds from the performance will go to Special Olympics Sailing.

Fells Point Corner Theatre is located at 251 S. Ann Street in the Upper Fells Point neighborhood of Baltimore. For more information about our programs, productions, and history visit https://link.edgepilot.com/s/582d4d6e/XVFCZmBDNEuO5U0NIH63pA?u=http://www.fpct.org/.

SHOW DETAILS:

Maggie's Cabaret

A Memorial Fundraiser in Honor of Maggie Flanigan

Presented by Motte & Bailey, prod.

Saturday, October 12, 2024 at 8pm

Fells Point Corner Theatre

251 S. Ann Street, Baltimore, MD

Tickets $20

https://link.edgepilot.com/s/e9eda30a/hWOln8pGbUCvZ8pfqBE2fg?u=http://www.motteandbailey.org/

Performers include Jennifer Danielle Alexander, Lance Bankerd, Siobhan Beckett, Amy Bell, Greg Bell, Emily Classen, Lizzy Fleischmann, Hannah Fogler, Maggie Glass-Lane, J Purnell Hargrove, Barbara Madison Hauck, Donna Ibale, Elizabeth Kane, Christy Lewis, Brad Norris, and Parker Bailey Steven.

The WoodSluts (aka the band) features Greg Bell - Band Leader, Bass; Stephen Hoppe - Guitar; William Zellhofer - Keys; and Sammy Jungwirth - Drums.

The Production Team includes Hannah Fogler - Producer; Lance Bankerd - Co-Host, Producer; Brad Norris - Co-Host, Producer; J Purnell Hargrove - Co-Host, Producer; Lorraine Imwold - Scenic Artist; Chris Uehlinger - Projection Designer; and Benni Rose - Stage Manager.

