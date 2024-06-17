THE OUTSIDERS, STEREOPHONIC, HELL'S KITCHEN & MORE TAKE HOME TONY AWARDS - THE COMPLETE LIST!

Little River Band Returns to BBMann in 2025

The performance is on Thursday, March 20, 2025 at 8PM.

By: Jun. 17, 2024
Little River Band Returns to BBMann in 2025
Little River Band will return to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW Thursday, March 20, 2025 at 8PM. Tickets go on sale Friday, June  21 at 10AM and can be purchased online at www.bbmannpah.com, by calling 239-481-4849 or in person at the Box Office.

 Through the ‘70’s and ‘80’s, Little River Band enjoyed huge chart success with multi-platinum albums and chart topping hits like: “Reminiscing,”  “Cool Change,” “Lonesome Loser,” “The Night Owls,”  “Take It Easy On Me,”  “Help Is on Its Way,”  “Happy Anniversary,”   “We Two,”  “Man On Your Mind,”  “The Other Guy,”  and “It’s A Long Way There.”

 




