Kate Hamill's SENSE AND SENSIBILITY Announced at Everyman Theatre

Follow the fortunes (and misfortunes) of the Dashwood sisters, sensible Elinor and hypersensitive Marianne, as Everyman Theatre continues its live, in-person 2021/2022 season with Jane Austen's, Sense and Sensibility, a play adapted by playwright and actor Kate Hamill. The production at Everyman Theatre is directed by Susanna Gellert and runs from April 5 through May 1, 2022. At-home streaming is also available through May 13.

A delightful adaptation of Jane Austen's beloved novel follows the Dashwood sisters after their father's sudden death leaves them financially destitute and socially vulnerable. Set in gossipy late 18th-century England and told through a fresh, female lens, the play is full of humor, emotional depth, and bold theatricality. Sense and Sensibility examines our reactions, both reasonable and ridiculous, to societal pressures. And when reputation is everything, how does one follow their heart?

According to Everyman Theatre Founder and Artistic Director, Vincent M. Lancisi, "Hamill's adaptation is a delight to all. It remains remarkably faithful to the source material for all those die-hard Austen fans, while also adding an irreverent and invigorating kick that's sure to bring a smile to our audiences' faces. These emotions are timeless in their truth and intensity, and seeing it told through Austen and Hamill's decidedly female lens makes it that much more accessible and exuberant."

The cast for Sense and Sensibility features eight Everyman Resident Company members -- Megan Anderson as Elinor Dashwood, Katie Kleiger as Marianne Dashwood, Deborah Hazlett as Mrs. Dashwood, Hannah Kelly as Margaret Dashwood, Tony Nam as Edward, Jefferson A. Russell as Colonel Brandon, Helen Hedman as Mrs. Jennings, and Bruce Randolph Nelson as John Middleton. They are joined by D.C.-based actors Tuyet Thi Pham as Fanny Dashwood, and Zack Powell as John Willoughby.

Kate Hamill is an actor/playwright who was named Wall Street Journal's Playwright of the Year in 2017. Her work includes Sense and Sensibility at Bedlam, in which she originated the role of Marianne (winner, Off-Broadway Alliance Award; nominee, Drama League Award; 265+ performances Off-Broadway). Other plays include Vanity Fair at the Pearl Theatre, Pride and Prejudice at Primary Stages and Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival. Her plays have been produced Off-Broadway, at American Repertory Theater, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Guthrie Theater, Seattle Repertory Theatre, Dallas Theater Center, Pittsburgh Public Theater, and Portland Center Stage among others. World premieres in 2018-2019: Little Women at Jungle Theater and Primary Stages; Mansfield Park at Northlight Theatre. She is developing new adaptations of The Odyssey, The Scarlet Letter, and a revamped A Christmas Carol, as well as several original plays (Prostitute Play, In the Mines, The Piper). Kate was one of the top five most-produced playwrights nationwide in 2019.

In addition to Hamill, the creative team for Sense and Sensibility includes director Susanna Gellert, choreographer Felicity Stiverson, set design by Deb Sivigny, costume design by David Burdick, lighting design by Harold F. Burgess II, sound design and original music composition by Sarah O'Halloran, and Wig Design by Denise O'Brien. Robyn Quick joins the team as the Dramaturg while Cat Wallis serves as Stage Manager. Dialects are by Gary Logan, with Fights and Intimacy by Lewis Shaw. Ettinger, Burdick, Wallis, Logan, and Shaw are all members of Everyman's Resident Company of Artists.

Single tickets for in-person performances of Sense and Sensibility are on-sale now and start at $29. Video on Demand (VOD) streaming access begins April 22 and runs through May 15. Box office hours are Monday through Friday from 9am until 6pm and Saturdays from 10am until 5pm. Visit everymantheatre.org or call 410.752.2208 for more information.