INSPIRED, The Documentary About Frederick, Receives Grant From Delaplaine Foundation, Inc.

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Delaplaine Foundation, Inc., the Frederick, MD-based philanthropy, has awarded a $75,000 grant for the production, distribution and marketing of a new Public Television documentary, InSpired (frederickinspired.com).

InSpired relates the extraordinary history of Frederick, MD, with a particular emphasis on the city's renaissance during the past fifty years. In the late sixties and early seventies, Frederick's downtown was ravaged by suburban flight, Hurricane Agnes and a downpour that flooded city streets and businesses. Faced with the decision to flee or fight, a determined group of citizens decided to do the latter, making steady progress with incremental changes that improved the quality of life for residents and the climate for businesses. Today, Frederick is the fastest growing county in Maryland.

“To date, we have recorded fifty interviews with residents, historians, politicians, business people and civic leaders to provide a comprehensive view of where Frederick has been, where it is now, and where it is going,” said Russ Hodge, Executive Producer of InSpired. “The story of Frederick is the story of America, and its rebirth has valuable lessons for cities and towns across America on revitalizing their downtowns.”

“We are extraordinarily grateful for the support from Delaplaine Foundation, Inc.,” said Hodge. “It brings us a long way towards our fundraising goal. It also is a great vote of confidence in the project.”

President of Delaplaine Foundation, Inc., Marlene Young, says: “Delaplaine Foundation, Inc. is proud to support the documentary InSpired as it not only captures the essence and rich history of Frederick as told through a diverse array of those who have witnessed first-hand particularly the past fifty years, but also tells the incredible story of how through the resilient spirit and fortitude of relentless risk-takers and champions with bold vision, adversity became the catalyst for innovative restoration and renaissance."

"InSpired is a rousing work of historic preservation as it weaves the tapestry of Frederick's epic transformation to present-day prosperity, as defined by a vibrant arts and culture scene, a thriving business and retail community and diverse population expansion that honors the past, celebrates the present and looks to the future. The film serves as a primer for other cities to study and emulate. We are particularly excited to know that this documentary will be viewed not only by the local community, but also across the nation via broadcast networks that Russ Hodge, Executive Producer of InSpired has secured, rightfully placing Frederick in a well-earned spotlight as a beacon of inspiration for other cities and communities.”

InSpired is produced by 3 Roads Communications, Inc. (3roads.com), an Emmy Award-winning Content Creator that has been based in Frederick for 35 years. 3 Roads' latest documentary, The House on Jonathan Street, chronicles the full history of Hagerstown, MD. In its first six months of distribution, The House on Jonathan Street (thehouseonjonathanstreet.com) has been broadcast more than 400 times nationally, including broadcasts in 18 of the largest cities in America. In 2014, 3 Roads' documentary Rescue in the Philippines qualified for an Academy Award.

Comments