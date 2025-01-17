INSPIRED Documentary About Frederick Will Screen at the Weinberg Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Â InSpired, the documentary about Frederick, will have a free screening for the public on the evening of May 2 at the Weinberg Center in downtown Frederick. Because seating is limited, a maximum of four tickets will be available by clicking onÂ this link.

The 60 minute documentary, eighteen months in the making, is produced by the Emmy Award-winning 3 Roads Communications of Frederick. 3 Roads has conducted fifty-four interviews for a comprehensive view of the history of Frederick, with a special emphasis on the city's remarkable renaissance over the past fifty years. Among those interviewed are Governor Moore, Senator Van Hollen, County Executive Fitzwater and Mayor O'Connor, as well as dozens of citizens, journalists, economists, historians and community activists. Snippets from many of the interviews can be found atÂ frederickinspired.com.

"We are delighted to make our film available for free to the Frederick public," said Russ Hodge, Executive Producer ofÂ InSpiredÂ and President of 3 Roads. "It's a rich history of the town we live in, and we hope that people here and across the U.S. will be inspired by what has happened here."

InSpiredÂ will be broadcast nationally on Public Television after the Weinberg premiere. Another documentary that 3 Roads produced last year about Hagerstown,Â The House on Jonathan Street, has been broadcast 410 times across the country, reaching 80% of American television viewers, and broadcast in 22 of the 25 largest TV markets.

Underwriters of the Public TV distribution ofÂ InSpiredÂ include Delaplaine Foundation, Inc., The Frances Delaplaine Randall Trust, The Ausherman Family Foundation, Visit Frederick, Jean Joyce, The Randall Trust, The George Family Foundation and The City of Frederick. Tax-deductible donations to enhance the film's marketing can be made to Heritage Frederick byÂ clicking here.

ï»¿

Comments