INDECENT Comes to Endangered Species Theatre Project

Endangered Species theatre Project will present Paula Vogel’s Award-winning play Indecent, (Obie and Outer-Critics' awards, Tony for Best Direction and Best Lighting Design, Tony nominated for Best Play) running Friday and Saturday November 22 and 23 at 7:30 pm, and Sunday, November 24 at 2 pm – as well as Sunday, December 8 at 2 pm, and Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, December 9, 10, and 11 at 7:30 pm at New Spire Arts. Tickets are available through the Weinberg Center for the Arts.

Directed by Christine Mosere, with an exciting cast and creative team, Paula Vogel's Indecent travels over four decades, bringing to life a moving tale of a troupe of actors determined to share their story, no matter the cost. Indecent is based on the true story of the controversy surrounding the 1923 Broadway debut of Sholem Asch’s play God of Vengeance, which featured a love story between two women, and the courage of the artists who risked everything to bring this important Yiddish play to life. “When I saw this play in 2019, I knew it was something I needed to bring to Frederick,” says director Christine Mosere. “It moved me to the point where I could not speak. Watching this group of characters over multiple decades and locations reminded me of the magic and joy of creating theatre, alongside its importance in challenging societal norms, and reminding us of our history."

Indecent features a dynamic ensemble of actors and musicians, including:

The "youngers", Maureen O'Neal (Puck in ESPtheatre’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream), and Ariel Jacobson* (NYC: Dark of the Moon and Israel Horovitz’ Line, American Shakespeare Center’s touring company, and National Yiddish Theatre.)

The "middles" Gillian Shelly* (Kennedy Center, Olney, Roundhouse, and ESPtheatre), and Marc Unger (Actor, Writer, and Comedian with roles as the lead in Thespian the Series, guest star appearance on Friends, recurring role on VEEP starring Julia-Louis Dreyfus, and often found on the stage of Gotham Comedy Club.)

The "elders" Greta Boeringer Schoenberg (ESPtheatre’s d/Deaf/hearing Integrated Romeo & Juliet and regular actor at Chesapeake Shakespeare Company) and David Gamble (Sherlock Sunday regular and longtime MD/DC/VA actor). Frederick local actor Eric O'Neil, is our Lemml.

Indecent's Professional Musicians include Maureen Farrington (Wild Anacostias Band) on Clarinet, Spiff Weingand* (Jimmy Fallon and Brad Pitt have lip-synced to Spiff’s yodeling and his accordion playing was featured on John Oliver) on Accordion, and Cindy Zang (singer songwriter and Jazz and Classical Violinist) on Violin.

*performing courtesy of the Actors Equity Association.

Set Design: Christine Mosere

Lighting Design: Lindsey McCormick, Projection Design and Lighting Associate: Steven Craig, Props design: Elizabeth Long, Costume design:Maureen O'Neal, and Stage management: Kayla Swain.

