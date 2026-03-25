Everyman Theatre Reveals 2026/2027 Season Lineup - DIFFERENT WORDS FOR HAPPINESS and More

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Everyman Theatre is thrilled to announce its 2026/2027 season, a landmark year that honors a storied legacy while ushering in a bold new chapter. Audiences can look forward to a wide ranging and dynamic lineup that includes a world premiere, award winning modern masterpieces, and stories from literary icons.

This season carries special significance as it marks the final slate of productions curated by Founding Artistic Director Vincent M. Lancisi, his culminating act before stepping down after 35 years of visionary leadership. Looking ahead, Everyman proudly welcomes its new Artistic Director, Brandon Weinbrenner, who will lead the organization into its next era alongside Managing Director Marissa LaRose. Everyman’s Resident Company of Artists – the cornerstone of this storied Baltimore theatre - will continue to engage audiences as they transform every performance into an unforgettable experience.

Kim’s Convenience

The season opens with Kim’s Convenience by Ins Choi (August 30 – September 27), the breakout hit that inspired a popular Netflix series and has been selling out performances across the country. In an exciting three-way co-production with Indiana Repertory Theatre and Portland Center Stage, the presentation that debuts at Everyman will then entertain audiences in three major cities. Directed by Indiana Rep’s Associate Artistic Director cara hinh, the award-winning comedy is a modern family story centered on the stubborn and fiercely proud owner and immigrant from South Korea, Mr. Kim, also known as Appa, who finds himself at a crossroads as he struggles to keep everything he’s built while striving to ensure his family legacy. Filled with sharp wit and undeniable heart, the play chronicles the struggles and triumphs of immigrant parents while honoring the sacrifices we make for the people—and the places—we love most.

Different Words for Happiness

Next, audiences will experience a stirring and intimate exploration of the human heart in the world premiere of Different Words for Happiness (October 18 – November 15). The first play written by Resident Company Member Katie Kleiger, previously featured in Everyman’s Script Tease series earlier this year, will now receive a full production on the Everyman stage. Directed by Laura Kepley, the drama follows Ava and Eleanor, two women whose intertwined paths navigate the fragile terrain of blame and forgiveness, ultimately questioning their choices and discovering we all have the power to determine what brings happiness to our lives.

Agatha Christie’s The Mirror Crack’d

For the holidays, new Artistic Director Brandon Weinbrenner will helm the mid-Atlantic premiere of Agatha Christie’s The Mirror Crack’d, adapted by Rachel Wagstaff (December 6 – January 3). This new adaptation brings Christie’s classic mystery to life onstage and features Miss Marple as she steps out of the novel and onto the stage to solve a chilling murder at a summer soiree hosted by a glamorous Hollywood star. The production features a large ensemble cast of primarily Everyman Resident Company members and delivers the wit, intrigue, and sharp turns Christie fans expect.

The Mountaintop

The new year begins with Katori Hall’s Pulitzer Prize-winning The Mountaintop (January 31 – February 28). Directed by Everyman Associate Artistic Director and Resident Company Member Paige Hernandez, the play reimagines the moments leading up to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s final night, presenting him as a complex and vulnerable man. Set over the course of one evening on the eve of his assassination, the play reflects on legacy, humanity, and the ongoing pursuit of justice.

Agnes of God

In the spring, Everyman presents Agnes of God by John Pielmeier (March 28 – April 25). Nominated for three Tony Awards and later adapted into a film, the play is set in a secluded convent and explores the intersection of faith, science, and morality. When a young nun is found to have given birth under mysterious circumstances with no memory of how she became pregnant, a psychiatrist investigates, uncovering a story of trauma, belief, and unanswered questions.

Rope

Closing the season is Rope (May 23 – June 20), the suspenseful thriller by Patrick Hamilton, later adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher. Directed by Everyman Associate Artistic Director Noah Himmelstein, the play follows two young men who commit a murder and host a dinner party with the victim’s body hidden in the room, daring their guests to discover the truth.

Enhancements at Everyman Theatre for the Next Season

Each season, Everyman Theatre seeks opportunities to enhance the patron experience and incorporate community feedback, while supporting a healthy work/life balance for artists and staff.

Midweek Matinee Expansion

Every production will include at least three Wednesday matinees at 1:00 p.m., now included in the Tangerine Subscription package (starting at $399).

Pay-What-You-Choose (PWYC) Growth

This initiative continues for all performances to reduce financial barriers, expanding to up to 30 PWYC performances per production and offering more than 700 seats per show.

Student Spotlight Series

Formerly Theatre Night for Teens, this program now takes place on Sunday afternoons and is priced at $27 for students in grades 9–12. The experience includes lunch, the performance, and a post-show cast conversation.