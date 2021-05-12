Everyman Theatre Receives $25,000 Grant From the National Endowment for the Arts

Everyman Theatre has been approved for a $25,000 Grants for Arts Projects award to support CRYING ON TELEVISION, a new play by Baltimore playwright R. Eric Thomas. This project will provide for the development of Crying on Television from workshopping, to part of its 2020/21 Summer 6-Pack reading series, to a mainstage production as part of the company's soon-to-be announced 2021/22 season.

Everyman Theatre's project is among the more than 1,100 projects across America totaling nearly $27 million that were selected during this second round of Grants for Arts Projects fiscal year 2021 funding. "As the country and the arts sector begin to imagine returning to a post-pandemic world, the National Endowment for the Arts is proud to announce funding that will help arts organizations such as Everyman Theatre reengage fully with partners and audiences," said NEA Acting Chairman Ann Eilers. "Although the arts have sustained many during the pandemic, the chance to gather with one another and share arts experiences is its own necessity and pleasure."



Vincent M. Lancisi, Founder and Artistic Director of Everyman Theatre, explains more, "Baltimore is so fortunate to have a playwright of the caliber of Eric Thomas in our midst. He's an accomplished writer, an award-winning playwright, his work is known nationwide, and he lives right here in Baltimore County! I believe Crying on Television is a vital play for a post-Covid world. I was immediately drawn to the story as it's a joyful comedy with a BIPOC cast that celebrates relationships and shared spaces. It also encourages audiences and reminds us to reconnect, especially with the people around us every day."

Everyman Theatre will be producing Crying on Television as part of its mainstage season. Mr. Thomas is a national bestselling author (Here for It), playwright (Time is on Our Side; Mrs. Harrison), and former Senior Staff Writer for Elle Magazine (Eric Reads the News). Crying on Television is a "platonic rom-com" that asks the fundamental question, "How do you make friends as an adult?" Everyman's Resident Company of Artists have been involved in the workshopping and will be featured players in the production of this work next season.

According to Thomas, "My love of theater was born sitting in audiences in Baltimore. Seeing locally produced premieres and superb regional productions in my childhood and young adulthood in this city taught me how expansive and extraordinary theater is, how inclusive and invigorating it can feel, and how great its capacity for community-making is. I'm thrilled for hometown audiences to be the first to see this play that is so close to my heart."

For more information on the projects included in the Arts Endowment grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.

For additional information on Everyman Theatre's 2021/2022 season, its safety plan, Frequently Asked Questions about returning to live theatre, or other classes and events, call 410.752.2208 or visit everymantheatre.org .

The current, 2020/21 reimagined season at Everyman Theatre is sponsored by The Maryland State Arts Council (msac.org), The Citizens of Baltimore County, Mayor Brandon M. Scott and the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts, P. Flanigan & Sons, and University of Maryland, Baltimore. Individual production and programming sponsors included John and Marsha Ramsay, National Endowment for the Arts, University of Maryland, Baltimore, Lee and Bea Robbins for Queens Girl: Black in the Green Mountains; Sandy and Mark Laken, University of Maryland, Baltimore, Lee and Bea Robbins for Berta, Berta; Susan W. Flanigan, University of Maryland, Baltimore, Lee and Bea Robbins for Cry It Out; and the University of Maryland, Baltimore, Dr. Larry and Nancy Fishel for Pipeline. All digital programming is supported by grants from the Sheridan Foundation, France-Merrick Foundation, and Galanthus Foundation.

Everyman Theatre is a professional Equity theatre company celebrating the actor, with a Resident Company of Artists from the Baltimore/DC area. Founded in 1990 by Vincent M. Lancisi, the theatre is dedicated to engaging the audience through a shared experience between actor and audience seeking connection and emotional truth in performance. Everyman is committed to presenting high-quality plays that are affordable and accessible to everyone. The theatre strives to engage, inspire and transform artists, audiences, and communities through theatre of the highest artistic standards and is committed to embodying the promise of its name, Everyman Theatre. Everyman Theatre is a proud member of the Bromo Tower Arts and Entertainment District, the Market Center Merchants Association and the Greater Baltimore Cultural Alliance. Lancisi partners with Managing Director, Marissa LaRose in leading the organization.

Everyman Theatre stands in solidarity with Black, Indigenous, and People of Color, and AAPI communities and is committed to an equitable, diverse, and inclusive atmosphere at every level of our organization. To learn more, read the full statement of solidarity on our website at https://everymantheatre.org/everyman-theatre-stands-solidarity.