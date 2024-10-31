Everyman Theatre Hires Two New Directors of Philanthropy

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Everyman Theatre has announced the hiring of not one but two new Directors of Philanthropy to the organization: Charisse Paige and Lauren Saunders.

As co-leads of a newly restructured Philanthropy department, designed to enact a patron-centered model focused on building and strengthening relationships with philanthropists and contributors of all means and backgrounds, the co-directors will collaborate on expanding Everyman’s presence with funders in Baltimore, in the corporate community, and in government agencies. Both Paige and Saunders will report directly to Managing Director Marissa LaRose and serve as members of Everyman’s senior leadership team.

In outlining the direction for this newly formed Philanthropy department, LaRose explains: “At Everyman, we are cultivating a culture of philanthropy throughout the organization in which everyone plays a role in our philanthropic story. Philanthropy is constantly evolving, but relationships will always be at the center of it. By engaging two talented leaders, we exponentially increase our organizational capacity to engage in new and deepen existing relationships both meaningfully and strategically. This new structure ensures Everyman will not only continue to be a place where patrons and donors can trust their charitable contributions will directly support the cause they believe in but will also create many new opportunities to expand our presence as a performing arts leader in the community.”

Charisse Paige will primarily focus on setting the vision and strategy for Corporate, Foundation, and Government Relations, leading the objectives of growing a corporate-giving program, expanding institutional giving, and strengthening government relationships and partnerships. Paige joins Everyman from the Baltimore Children & Youth Fund and brings many years of experience working in Baltimore nonprofit fundraising, including Digital Harbor Foundation, University of Maryland Capital Region Health, Sickle Cell Disease Association of America, and United Way of Central Maryland. She earned both her BA in Business Administration and her MA in Nonprofit Management from Notre Dame of Maryland University.

Lauren Saunders will primarily focus on developing a strategy for Individual Giving, with the objectives of growing and deepening the organization’s donor base and building a planned-giving program, while also contributing to the organization’s overall patron advancement strategies. Saunders joins Everyman from the Greater Baltimore Cultural Alliance and brings more than a decade of experience working in and around the Baltimore theatre and arts scene, as well as having served in previous roles within the industry, including Director of Individual Giving at Pittsburgh Public Theater. She is a graduate of Goucher College and Carnegie Mellon’s Master of Arts Management program.

Both Paige and Saunders will manage donor portfolios and collaborate on major fundraising events (like Everyman’s recent A Night for Baltimore fundraising event.)

“I’m so thrilled to have these two accomplished women join us as we continue to grow as an organization and increase our philanthropic reach,” remarks LaRose, “Everyman’s future is bright!”

For more information on Everyman Theatre’s philanthropic efforts, sponsorship opportunities, and other donor events, visit https://everymantheatre.org/support-us/.

