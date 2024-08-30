Everyman Announces Partnership With Highwire Improv

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As Everyman Theatre prepares to kick off the 2024/2025 season with a new lineup of exciting plays, the Everyman Education department is also preparing a new set of Fall theatre-education classes.

This year, Everyman will be partnering with one of the premier Improv companies in Baltimore City, Highwire Improv, to introduce two additional classes to its schedule: Middle School Comedy Club and Adult Improv. -built arts organizations Joseph Ritsch, interim director of education for Everyman Theatre

This partnership with Highwire Improv aligns Founded in 2020, Highwire Improv produces shows, workshops, classes, community meetups, and training programs that anyone in the community can participate in mission of making theatre and arts-education programming accessible to all. Barry Wright, Highwire Improv transformative and accessible education programs to the community, and the opportunity for Highwire Improv to teach classes at Everyman Theatre will provide new opportunities for residents to All classes will be held onsite in the dedicated classroom space at Everyman Theatre.

Registration for classes is now open at everymantheatre.org/education. Meet the Teaching Artists Before Classes Begin Those interested in meeting the teaching artists from Highwire, as well as seeing them perform before classes begin, are invited to come for a "Party Like a President" POTUS-themed happy hour at the Theatre on Thursday, September 12, when Highwire will be featured as part of Bromo Art Walk

At this free event, Highwire Improv will present a professional yet relatable women- led cast of improvisers who combine absurdity, incisive wit, and hilarious humanity in a series of games and spontaneous debates. The festivities begin rehearsal hall at 5:30 p.m., prior to a preview-showing of season-opening play, POTUS: or Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, the provocative political satire onstage at Everyman September 1 29. Tickets to the play will be sold separately. Attendees of the Bromo Art walk will receive a 20% discount for any performance of POTUS if tickets are purchased during the event. Class and student registration info Middle School Comedy Club (Grades 6-8) September 21 November 16

Calling all budding comedians! This fast-paced class invites creative risk-taking as students curate a witty improvised comedy show to perform for family and friends. With a special focus on sketch-comedy and improvisation games that cultivate core skills of the theatre[1]artist, students will deepen their appreciation for the diversity of the art form. Time: Saturdays, 11:00 AM 1:00 PM Price: $325.00 Registration Deadline: September 14 Teaching Artist: Hannah Jeffrey Enroll here Adult Improv (Ages 18+) September 26 November 14 Calling all adults who are interested in the art of comedy! This fast-paced class invites students to take creative risks as they learn the foundational skills of improv. During the 8 sessions, you will focus on sketch-comedy and improvisation games that cultivate the core skills of a comedic theatre artist. Time: Thursdays, 7:00 9:00PM Price: $375.00 Registration Deadline: September 16 Teaching Artist: Tashika Campbell Enroll here

Everyman Theatre is committed to removing barriers of access to arts education. Scholarships are available for on-site Youth and Adult Classes and Private Coaching. Everym -based Creative Journey scholarship awards range to cover a portion of the tuition. Scholarship Applications can be submitted throughout the year. Scholarship application available here ABOUT HIGHWIRE IMPROV Highwire Improv is a Baltimore-based non-profit arts organization whose mission is to steward a community of artists committed to growth, collaboration, joy, and justice in Baltimore and around the world through improvisational theater. They produce shows, classes, and applied improv and bringing our community to the world through the art of improv. Visit highwireimprov.com to learn more.

ABOUT EVERYMAN THEATRE

Everyman Theatre is a professional Equity theatre company celebrating the actor, with a Resident Company of Artists from the Baltimore/DC area. Founded in 1990 by Vincent M. Lancisi, the t mission is to provide transformative experiences through professional theatre that are welcoming, relevant, and affordable to everyone. Lancisi partners with Managing Director Marissa LaRose in leading the organization in diverse, equitable, and inclusive storytelling, which is vital to living up to the name, Everyman Theatre. Everyman Theatre Education works closely with educational institutions of all levels to engage beyond the stage. Through dynamic and diverse programming, Everyman Education welcomes students of all ages to engage in theatrical experiences that encourage discovery, build confidence, and inspire artistic growth.

