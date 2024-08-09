Diverse Cast Headlines INTIMATE APPAREL at Compass Rose Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Compass Rose Theater has announced the cast and artistic team for its upcoming production, Intimate Apparel, by Lynn Nottage. The show runs from September 13th to October 6th, 2024, at Maryland Hall in the Compass Rose Theater.

Intimate Apparel is a Steinberg New Play Award and a New York Drama Critics' Circle Award winner. The show will feature Kecia Campbell as Mrs.Dickson, Evan Carrington as George, Jessica Cooperstock as Mrs. Van Buren, Danielle Curry as Esther, Lezlie Hatcher as Mayme, and Conor Scanlan as Mr. Marks. Angela Whittaker will serve as an understudy for all female roles. The story is set in 1905 New York, where a stark social divide contrasts with a dynamic influx of immigrants. An African-American seamstress, Esther skillfully navigates this world, crafting fine, intimate apparel for clientele from elites to the marginalized. Romance blooms through letters from Panama-based George Armstrong as the story explores independence, connection, and the impacts of deception, racism, and classism.

Intimate Apparel is a beautiful story about love and relationships from the perspective of a single African-American seamstress in New York City in the early 1900s. It shines a light on the contrasts between the haves and have-nots, the elite and the working class, and the societal barriers between immigrants, races, and genders,” said Barbara Webber, Executive Director of Compass Rose Theater.

Lottie Porch, Director of Intimate Apparel, reflects on the playwright, saying, “Lynn Nottage gifts us an intimate unveiling of how these seemingly different women share common hopes, dreams, and heartaches.”

The Compass Rose Theater Artistic and Production Team includes Barbara Webber (Producer), Lottie Porch (Director), Edd Miller (Set Designer), Marianne Meadows (Lighting Designer), Kristi Gardner (Stage Manager), and Katelyn Gustafson (Costume Designer).

Since its founding in 2011 by Lucinda Merry-Browne, Compass Rose Theater has produced over 50 shows, garnering a Helen Hayes Award for A Chorus Line, five Helen Hayes Award nominations, and several Helen Hayes Award recommendations.

Compass Rose Theater is at Maryland Hall, 801 Chase St, Third Floor, Annapolis, MD 21401, minutes from downtown Annapolis. Parking is free, and an elevator to the third floor is available.

Tickets are $25—$55, available until showtime while supplies last. Ticket prices and availability are subject to change. Reduced prices are offered for students, seniors, military/veterans, and groups of 12 or more. Purchase tickets at www.compassrosetheater.org or by calling 410-980-6662. Doors open 20 minutes before the show, with open seating and reserved seating for season subscribers (Four-Show Season Subscriptions available until Sept 13, 2024).

Comments