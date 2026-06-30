DEATHTRAP to Open at Cockpit in Court Summer Theatre at CCBC Essex
Ira Levin's thriller will be directed by Eric Potter at the Romadka College Center Cabaret Theatre.
Cockpit in Court Summer Theatre, in residence at CCBC Essex, will perform Deathtrap by Ira Levin, July 24 – August 2, 2026. All performances will be held at the Robert and Eleanor Romadka College Center, Cabaret Theatre at CCBC Essex, 7201 Rossville Blvd.
When a once-successful playwright sees an opportunity in a talented young writer's script, a dangerous game of ambition, deception, and betrayal begins. Packed with surprises and dark humor, Deathtrap keeps audiences guessing until its final, unforgettable turn. Deathtrap is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection.
Deathtrap performance schedule – two weekends only:
- July 24, 25, 31, August 1 at 8 p.m.
- July 26, August 2 at 3 p.m.
Directed by Eric Potter with Lisa Boeren as stage manager, Michael Rasinski as set designer, with Phil Vannoorbeeck as lighting and sound designer. Will Crowther is the Costume Designer, and Cathy Kratovil is the properties manager. Set in the Cabaret Theatre, this production places audiences just steps away from the mounting suspense, startling revelations, and unexpected twists that have made Deathtrap one of the most celebrated thrillers ever staged.
Tickets are $18 Adults, $16 Seniors (60+), free for CCBC students with current ID and are available at the CCBC Box Office at 443-840-ARTS (2787) or online at ccbctickets.com.
For more information, visit https://link.edgepilot.com/x/TtGQ5UdjHONDluxGRSZoWTA?u=http://www.ccbcmd.edu/cockpit or the arts blog.
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