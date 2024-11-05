Cumberland Theatre Thespian Society Will Host Broadway Lounge Cabaret

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join in for an evening of food, libations, music and celebration of the Cumberland Theatre! Grab your VIP seat in the Broadway Lounge and visit some of musical theatre's most raucous drinking songs and jazziest ballads. The event is on November 23.

The wine will be flowing and you will be treated to performances from some of your favorite actors as we sing through the taverns, cocktail bars and speakeasys of Broadway!

General admission tickets cost $45 and include entertainment, beer, wine and hors d'oeuvres. VIP Lounge seating tickets are $55 and scores you a seat on the stage in our "Broadway Lounge" - right in the middle of the action!

All proceeds go toward the CT 2025 main stage season, which includes such shows as Jersey Boys, Grease and Antony & Cleopatra.

Enjoy a night out and help us keep the Cumberland Theatre alive for many more years to come!

The Cumberland Theatre Thespian Society is comprised of performing artists who have a vested interested in the theatre's growth and artistic well-being.

New members are nominated and inducted each year at our Season Opening Gala. Candidates are chosen based on their continued association with the Cumberland Theatre and their dedication to their craft and the arts community as a whole.

