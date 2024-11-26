Compass Rose Theater To Present PROOF This January

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Compass Rose Theater has announced the cast and Production Team of its upcoming show, Proof, by David Auburn. The show runs from January 17 to February 9, 2025, at Maryland Hall in the Compass Rose Theater. For tickets: Compass Rose Theater - InstantSeats. (www.compassrosetheater.org).

Proof won a Tony Award for Best Play, Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and Drama Desk Award for Best Play. The show will feature Beth Amann as Claire, Julian Borris as Hal, J.R. Hontz as Robert, and Sydne Lyons as Catherine. Catherine has spent years caring for her brilliant, unstable father, a renowned mathematician. After his death, she navigates her own emotions, the return of her estranged sister Claire, and the attentions of Hal, a former student of her father's, who hopes to find valuable work in the 103 notebooks her father left behind. Catherine faces her most challenging problem: how much of her father's madness—or genius—did she inherit?

Director of Proof, Stephen Emery, says, “Since its Off-Broadway premiere in 2000, Proof has consistently captivated audiences. Navigating themes of genius vs. madness, sexism, and mental instability, Compass Rose re-examines this piece 25 years later and provides further insight for today's audiences. This show is an acting masterclass, and we've assembled a phenomenal team to deliver it.” Emery, a graduate of Florida Southern College, currently works at the Kennedy Center in Theater Programming. He was last seen on stage in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at Compass Rose Theater.

“Proof surprises us with its aliveness … Mr. Auburn takes pleasure in knowledge … At the same time, he is unshowily fresh and humane, and he has written a lovely play.” - The New York Observer.

The Compass Rose Theater Artistic and Production Team includes Barbara Webber (Producer), Stephen Emery (Director), Isabel Simoes deCarvalho (Set Designer), Marianne Meadows (Lighting Designer), Ryan Squires (Stage Manager), and Susan Flynn (Costume Designer).

Since its founding in 2011 by Lucinda Merry-Browne, Compass Rose Theater has produced over 50 shows, garnering a Helen Hayes Award for A Chorus Line, five Helen Hayes Award nominations, and several Helen Hayes Award recommendations.

Compass Rose Theater is at Maryland Hall, 801 Chase St, Third Floor, Annapolis, MD 21401, minutes from downtown Annapolis. Parking is free, and an elevator to the third floor is available.

Tickets are $15—$55, available until showtime while supplies last. Ticket prices and availability are subject to change. Reduced prices are offered for students, seniors, military/veterans, and groups of 12 or more. Purchase tickets at www.compassrosetheater.org or by calling 410-980-6662. Doors open 20 minutes before the show, and general public open seating, with reserved seating for season subscribers.

