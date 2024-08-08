News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Cockpit in Court Summer Theatre Seeking Production Staff From Annual Fundraiser

Auditions to be held in September with the show taking place in the Cabaret Theatre on December 13, 14, & 15th.

By: Aug. 08, 2024
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Cockpit in Court Summer Theatre is seeking Production Staff personnel for its 2024 season ending Fundraiser, A 1940's Radio Christmas Carol. They are currently taking applications for the following positions:

·    Director

·    Music Director

·    Stage Manager

·    Costume Design/Coordinator

·    Props Design/Coordinator

·    Backstage Technical Crew

A small stipend will be provided for all production staff positions, recognizing your valuable contributions to the fundraiser.

Step back in time for a heartwarming holiday experience. The long-awaited sequel to the popular The 1940's Radio Hour. It's Christmas Eve, 1943, and the Feddington Players are now broadcasting from a hole-in-the-wall studio in Newark, NJ, and set to present their contemporary take on Dickens's A Christmas Carol. Whether it's the noisy plumbing, missed cues, electrical blackouts, or the over-the-top theatrics of veteran actor, but radio novice, William St. Claire, this radio show is an entertaining excursion into the mayhem and madness of a live radio show. 

Auditions to be held in September with the show taking place in the Cabaret Theatre on December 13, 14, & 15th.

For show details, please visit: Concord Theatricals

To apply, please submit your resume and cover letter to James Hunnicutt, Artistic Director, at jhunnicutt@towson.edu by Friday, August 15th. Please specify the position you are applying for in the subject line.



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos