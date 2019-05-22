Cockpit In Court Summer Theatre Presents SYLVIA

Cockpit in Court Summer Theatre, in residence at CCBC Essex, will perform Sylvia by American playwright and novelist A. R. Gurney, June 15 through June 30. All performances will be held at the Robert and Eleanor Romadka College Center, Cabaret Theatre at CCBC Essex, 7201 Rossville Boulevard.

This modern romantic comedy about marriage and a dog follows Greg and Kate, who have moved to Manhattan after 22 years of child-raising in the suburbs. Greg's career as a financial trader is winding down, while Kate's career as a public-school English teacher is beginning to offer her more opportunities.

Greg brings home a dog he found-or that has found him-in the park. Bearing the name "Sylvia" on her name tag, this street-smart mixture of Lab and Poodle becomes a major bone of contention between husband and wife. Sylvia is presented through special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service Inc., New York.

Robert W. Oppel will direct the Cockpit in Court cast of actors, which includes Troy Hopper, Tammy Oppel, Allison Comotto and Matt Wetzel.

Tickets are $17 for adults and $15 for seniors (age 60+) and are available at the CCBC Box Office at 443-840-ARTS (2787) or online at TicketReturn.com. A group rate of $13 per ticket is available for parties of 20 or more.

For more information, visit www.ccbcmd.edu/performingarts or the arts blog.





