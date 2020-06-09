Cockpit In Court Summer Theatre Postpones Season to 2021

Cockpit In Court Summer Theatre has postpones its season to 2021. Read full details below:

"Cockpit In Court Summer Theatre may not be live for our 2020 summer season. However, you can still join us in a virtual manner. Meet cast and crew of the 2021 season, virtually! We will be posting video clips every weekend, following our summer season schedule.

Enjoy viewing the many talented actors and staff on our social media channels, Facebook or Instagram and go behind the scenes at our blog.

You are invited to share your memories/stories of Cockpit via video clips. Join us as we remember why Cockpit has survived for almost 50 years and meet some of those who will help us continue our tradition in 2021. Please email your video clips to Cockpitincourt@ccbcmd.edu.

In summer 2021, we intend to present for you the slate of shows we had carefully planned, cast, and begun to prepare for this summer:

Xanadu - June 11 to June 27, 2021

Run For Your Wife - June 12 to June 27, 2021

Disney's Moana, Jr - July 9 to July 18, 2021

Young Frankenstein - July 23 to August 8, 2021

And Then There Were None - July 24 to August 8, 2021

As you know all too well, arts organizations all over the world are already reeling from the impact of cancelled performances and lost contracts. For your support of Cockpit in Court and your commitment to keeping the live arts accessible in our community, thank you so much. If you'd like to make a gift to the Theatre Patrons Association for this season to help defray the losses we're unable to recover, a link has been set up here.

We look forward to seeing you, in person, when the curtain rises, again!"

Related Articles Shows View More Baltimore Stories

More Hot Stories For You