Children's Playhouse Of Maryland Presents Roald Dahl's MATILDA

Children's Playhouse of MD (CPM), in residence at CCBC Essex, proudly presents the musical Roald Dahl's MATILDA, featuring over 35 student actors from Baltimore City, and Baltimore, Harford and Montgomery Counties.

Maeve Acerno appears as Matilda, with Ethan Holler as Trunchbull, and Dylan Morrison and Kathryn Schudel as Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood. Liz Boyer Hunnicutt directs this production; Charlotte Evans is the Music Director. James Hunnicutt is the Choreographer.

Based on a book by Roald Dahl, MATILDA tells the story of a very advanced kindergartener rejected and ignored by her parents. Matilda finds refuge in the library, where she invents an elaborate fantasy tale. With help from her kind teacher, Ms. Honey, Matilda finds her courage and stands up against the evil principal, Trunchbull.

The energetic dance numbers, imaginative costumes and rousing score make MATILDA a must-see show for the whole family.

MATILDA will be performed in the Administration Building Lecture Hall (near Parking Lot 4) at CCBC Essex. Tickets are $10 each and may be purchased in advance online at www.cpmarts.org, by calling the CCBC Box Office at 443-840-ARTS Tuesday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., or at the door -- space permitting. Advanced purchase recommended. Group tickets are also available.

Show dates will be Sept. 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29 at 1 p.m. There is an additional 7 p.m. show on Saturday, Sept. 21. There will be a special sensory-friendly performance at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28.

The Administration Building Lecture Hall is a wheelchair-accessible facility. Please request accommodations at the time of ticket purchase. For more information, please call the Box Office, or the CPM Administrative Office at 443-840-2426. For directions, go to www.ccbcmd.edu.





