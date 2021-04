Don't miss this limited run special event featuring songs from Cab Calloway, Nina Simone, Marvin Gaye, Geroge Gershwin, and more! Tickets are $20 per household. Streaming into your home now thru April 25.

Watch the sneak peek of BALTIMORE, IT'S ME! HERE

Click HERE to purchase tickets!

Box office hours

Mondays-Fridays: 10am-4pm

CALL TODAY: 410-752-2208