Charlayne Woodard To Star In Her World Premiere Play, THE GARDEN At Baltimore Center Stage

Today, Baltimore Center Stage announced the cast and artistic team for The Garden. The play will be streaming this summer from June 24-July 18. It is a co production with La Jolla Playhouse.

The Garden is a world premiere play written by Tony Award nominated artist, Charlayne Woodard. The show explores a complex relationship between a mother and a daughter, when the daughter shows up at the mother's garden gate after not speaking to her for three years. As she attempts to reconcile old wounds, their conversation is a rollercoaster ride, unearthing conflicts and secrets of the past.

"The virtuosic talents of Charlayne, Patricia, Caroline, and each artist making up this powerhouse team of The Garden are breathtaking," said Artistic Director Stephanie Ybarra. "It's such a joy to witness this intergenerational collaboration and to help nurture and grow this story full of heart, humor, and healing."

The cast includes Caroline Stefanie Clay and Charlayne Woodard. The creative team includes Patricia McGregor (Director); Kimberly Dodson (Assistant Director); Karen Perry (Costume Designer); Rachel Hauck (Scenic Designer); Sherrice Mojgani (Lighting Designer); Luqman Brown (Sound Designer/Composer); Diggle (Assistant Scenic Designer); Betty Fenner-Davis (Assistant Costume Designer); Venus Gulbranson (Assistant Lighting Designer); Nikiya Mathis (Wig Designer); Mandisa Reed (Production Stage Manager) and Katrina Herrmann (Assistant Stage Manager).

The Actors and Stage Managers employed in this production are members of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

The Garden is being produced in person and filmed. In order to produce in person, a detailed safety plan was developed in line with guidance from the city of Baltimore and the Centers for Disease Control. Actor's Equity Association, The Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, and United Scenic Artists approved this plan. The show will be filmed in front of a live studio audience. It is being delivered entirely virtually.