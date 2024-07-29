Baltimore Center Stage Announces Single Ticket Flash Sale

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Baltimore Center Stage is offering a Flash Sale to celebrate the company's 2024/25 Season, the first programmed by Tony Award-nominee Stevie Walker-Webb in his new tenure as Artistic Director. For a strictly limited time, August 1-4, 2024, guests can save up to 50% on all tickets to BCS' mainstage programming.

The promotion honors the start of the company's single-ticket on-sale for the 2024/2025 season. Guests can receive 50% off tickets to the world premieres of Jordan E. Cooper's Oh Happy Day! and Matthew Weiner's John Wilkes Booth: One Night Only! (starring Ben Ahlers), along with the East Coast premiere of Sarah Manell's Everything That Never Happened, Kate Hamill's adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, and Cheryl L. West's Akeelah and the Bee. Additionally, tickets to ArtCentric's production of Langston Hughes' Black Nativity will be 25% off. More information on the productions is below.

To purchase Flash Sale tickets, patrons can visit centerstage.org starting August 1, 2024. Tickets can also be purchased by calling 410.332.0033 or visiting the BCS Box Office during business hours, 12pm-5pm, Tuesday-Friday. Casting and full creative teams for productions will also be announced at a later date.

World Premiere of

OH HAPPY DAY!

Written by Jordan E. Cooper

Original Music by Donald Lawrence

Directed by Stevie Walker Webb

September 19, 2024 - October 13, 2024

Opening Night: September 27, 2024

An impending flood is the least of one family's troubles in this outrageous reimagining of Noah's Ark. OH HAPPY DAY!, written by and starring two-time Tony Award Nominee Jordan E. Cooper, begins in Laurel, Mississippi at a Birthday BBQ for Lewis, the patriarch of a family. When his estranged son Keyshawn (Cooper) makes a surprise appearance, family secrets unravel on a day that will change the world forever. Listed in this year's Forbes 30 Under 30, Cooper has been hailed as one of the most illuminating and groundbreaking new voices of the American theater. His first play, the jubilantly disruptive Ain't No Mo', was directed by BCS Artistic Director Stevie Walker-Webb on Broadway. Their acclaimed partnership was rewarded with six Tony nominations, including Best Play and Best Director, plus winning the Obie Award for Best Play. Baltimore Center Stage proudly reunites Cooper and Walker-Webb for the world premiere of their newest collaboration.

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE

Written by Kate Hamill

Adapted from the novel by Jane Austen

Directed by Ken-Matt Martin

In Association with Arkansas Repertory Theatre

October 17, 2024 - November 10, 2024

Opening Night: October 19, 2024

Love is a serious game of strategy and survival-and not just for the headstrong Lizzy Bennett and her sisters in Regency England. In Kate Hamill's bold and playful take on Jane Austen's beloved romance, this PRIDE AND PREJUDICE brings a decidedly progressive view of the expectations of and about women.

BCS Presents

ARTSCENTRIC'S Production of

BLACK NATIVITY

Written by Langston Hughes

Original Music by Cedric D. Lyles

Directed by Kevin S. McAllister

Choreography by Shalyce Hemby

November 30 - December 22, 2024

Opening night: December 7, 2024

Fresh from its sold-out run of Cinderella, ArtsCentric returns to BCS with this warm-hearted, holiday classic! Using a heart-stopping fusion of blues, soul, jazz, spirituals, jubilant dance, and the powerful words of Langston Hughes, BLACK NATIVITY is the joyous retelling of how Jesus came into this world, seen through a unique African American kaleidoscope. This holiday season, gather your family, friends, and loved ones and experience together the show that "spreads joy!" (The New York Times). In celebration of this production, esteemed composer and music director of the play, Cedric D. Lyles. will release the BLACK NATIVITY album.

East Coast Premiere of

EVERYTHING THAT NEVER HAPPENED

Written by Sarah Mantell

Directed by Jessica Kubzansky

February 13, 2025 - March 9, 2025

Opening Night: February 21, 2025

Whether you love Shakespeare or Shylock, this story lives between The Merchant of Venice and the realities of Jewish history. Jessica and Lorenzo are in love, but to be together they must plan an escape from her father's house, the Venetian ghetto, and her entire culture. EVERYTHING THAT NEVER HAPPENED is about disguise, romantic intrigue, and the terrible price we must sometimes pay to be free.

AKEELAH AND THE BEE

Written by Cheryl L. West

Based on the original screenplay by Doug Atchison

Directed by Jerrica D. White

March 20, 2025 - April 13, 2025

Opening Night: March 28, 2025

Akeelah has a passion for words, the crazier the better! Under-challenged at school and overwhelmed by her daily life in a tough, Chicago neighborhood, Akeelah is finding it difficult to try. But with the Scripps National Spelling Bee just around the corner, her community is ready to show her she has the courage and tenacity to make her dream come true. Based on the acclaimed film featuring Keke Palmer, this play is sure to delight theatergoers from age 9 to 99. Akeelah and the Bee kicks off a spring celebration of BCS's youth programs, culminating in the 40th anniversary of the historic Young Playwrights Festival.

World Premiere of

John Wilkes Booth: ONE NIGHT ONLY!

Written by Matthew Weiner

Directed by Stevie Walker Webb

May 15, 2025 - June 15, 2025

Opening Night: May 23, 2025

From nine-time Emmy winner Matthew Weiner, creator, director, and showrunner of Mad Men and writer and executive producer on The Sopranos.

John Wilkes Booth - Maryland born, second rate actor, round-the-clock drunk, handsome womanizer, Southern sympathizer, white supremacist, and presidential assassin - is a man every American has heard of but few really know. Now Matthew Weiner, known for creating "big fun...classy entertainment with a brain" (Detroit Free Press) makes his playwriting debut with John Wilkes Booth: ONE NIGHT ONLY!, an audacious look at the notorious man buried in an unmarked grave less than a mile from Baltimore Center Stage. Ben Ahlers (The Gilded Age) stars as the titular John Wilkes Booth.

Comments