Baltimore Center Stage Announces New Director Of Brand Marketing

Baltimore Center Stage has announced the addition of Charisse Nichols to its leadership team as the new Director of Brand Marketing.

"I'm beyond excited to welcome Charisse back to Baltimore Center Stage in this role. Each conversation I've had with her has revealed more and more of just how committed Charisse is to this city and to this art form," said Artistic Director Stephanie Ybarra. "The idea that she is back under the BCS roof, bringing all of that passion and brilliance to bear, is such a bright light for me and for this organization. "

In her role, Nichols will be responsible for setting and achieving marketing and communications goals in support of Baltimore Center Stage's stretching and exciting mission. Nichols previously worked at the theater from 1999 to 2012. She is rejoining Baltimore Center Stage after most recently working as General Manager of Bar Vazquez in Harbor East, where she led the staff and managed operations.

"Baltimore's strong and unbreakable legacy with the arts is a large part of this city's fiber," said Charisse Nichols. "I'm beyond excited and humbled to enter this time of inevitable cultural renaissance with Baltimore Center Stage. There is nowhere else I'd rather be."

Nichols assumed her duties in April. A full biography is included herein.

Charisse Nichols is the new Director of Brand Marketing at Baltimore Center Stage. She grew up in Maryland, and is a graduate of University of Maryland Eastern Shore, where she studied English. Charisse spent over a decade at Baltimore Center Stage as Director of Promotions, where she brought enormous imagination and creativity to the process of marketing theater. She has served as Private Dining Director and Promotions Manager for several Foreman Wolf restaurants including Charleston, Cinghiale, PAZO, Petit Louis Bistro on the Lake, and Johnny's. Most recently, Charisse worked as General Manager of Bar Vasquez.