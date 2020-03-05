Baltimore Center Stage Announces Cast Of WHERE WE STAND, And Mobile Unit Tour

Baltimore Center Stage has announced the cast and artistic team for the world premiere of Where We Stand, the fifth mainstage offering of the theater's 2019/20 season. Where We Stand is a brand-new fable of penance, filled with humor, heart, and music. It calls on audiences to join in community with one passionate storyteller, and poses the question "What do we owe each other?"

Where We Stand is written by Donnetta Lavinia Grays. Grays is an award-winning playwright and performer whose work has been seen in theaters all over the nation. Where We Stand is an extraordinary feat of storytelling that explores the lengths a person will go to when they've been abandoned by their own community. This epic show engages the audience and asks them to decide the fate of one community member, and the answer will be different for each performance.

"In Where We Stand, Donnetta has constructed a piece of theater that acts as a springboard for a huge range of urgent and resonant conversations," says Artistic Director Stephanie Ybarra. "By way of this expansive fable, she connects with some of the most immediate conversations happening in our community. And at the heart of each issue lives the central question of the play: what is our individual responsibility to our community, and what is the community's collective responsibility to the individual?"

Directed by Tamilla Woodard, Where We Stand is a co-production with Off-Broadway playhouse, WP Theater. The run began at WP Theater on January 31. After closing at WP on March 1, it will head to Baltimore and begin running as part of Baltimore Center Stage's mobile unit. It will then begin performances in the Head Theater at Baltimore Center Stage on April 2.

The show consists of one solo performer. Performances will be rotating between Donnetta Lavinia Grays and David Ryan Smith. The artistic team includes Tamilla Woodard (Director); Grays (Playwright); Claire DeLiso (Scenic Designer); Ntokozo Fuzunina Kunene (Costume Designer); Christina Watanabe (Lighting Consultant); Nehemiah Luckett (Music Dramaturg);

Norman Anthony Small (Stage Manager); and Tori Ujczo (Stage Management Apprentice).

Where We Stand begins with preview performances on April 2 and closes on April 26, 2020. Press Night is Opening Night, Thursday, April 9 at 7:30pm. Media members may request performance attendance via the online press request form to ensure availability of seats on the date requested. Downloadable media can be found at https://link.zixcentral.com/u/e0182eac/khhmQB1f6hGeVPq_hnsoMg?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.centerstage.org%2Fplays-and-events%2Fmainstage%2Fwhere-we-stand.

For other media related inquiries and interview requests please contact the Communications office. For general information, visit www.centerstage.org or call the box office at 410.332.0033





Related Articles Shows View More Baltimore Stories

More Hot Stories For You