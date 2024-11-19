BLACK NATIVITY Comes to Baltimore Center Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Baltimore Center Stage will present Langston Hughes' BLACK NATIVITY in partnership with ArtsCentric. Directed by Kevin S. McAllister the show runs for a strictly limited engagement, November 30 through December 22, 2024.

Following last season's sold-out run of Cinderella, ArtsCentric returns to BCS with this warm-hearted, holiday classic! Fusing blues, soul, jazz, spirituals, jubilant dance, and the powerful words of Langston Hughes, BLACK NATIVITY is the joyous retelling of how Jesus came into this world, seen through a unique African American kaleidoscope.

Langston Hughes was an American poet, social activist, novelist, playwright, columnist and the leader of the Harlem Renaissance. In 1961, at the height of the civil rights movement, Langston Hughes wrote BLACK NATIVITY. It featured an entirely black cast, and it was the first play to incorporate a real gospel choir.

The cast includes "Ensemble" members: Kymon Carriker, Jhermaine Drakeford, Ammenah Muhammad, Heinz Adjakwah, Davon Fleming, Ryan Gholson, Darrin Scott, Niaja Diggs, Nasya Nicole, Kayla Jewel, Malshauna Hamm, Jade Madden, Justin Burley, Anaya Green, Candace Foreman, Hezekiah Hawkins and Tracy Hall. Rounding out our talented cast are Harold S. Henry III and Andre Walker as "Teen."

The creative team includes Kevin S. McAllister as Director, Cedric D. Lyles as Composer and Music Director, Quincy Vicks as Assistant Music Director, Shalyce Hemby as Choreographer, Danielle Preston as Costume Designer, Deana Cruz-Conner as Assistant Costume Designer, Emily Lotz as Scenic Designer, Jordan Ross as Stage Manager, Cedric Khalil White as Assistant Stage Manager, Max Doolittle as Lighting Designer, Antwan Hawkins Jr. as Props Designer and Jeremiah Davision as Sound Designer.

