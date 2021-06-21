Ally Theatre Company Announces New Artistic Director

Ally Theatre Company's Board of Directors announced today that Ty Hallmark, Founder and current Artistic Director will step down effective December 31, 2021. Succeeding Ms. Hallmark in the position will be Lori Pitts, the Founder and Executive Director of Voices Unbarred, an organization which uses theatrical tools to help amplify the voices of those currently and formerly incarcerated. As the new Artistic Director, Ms. Pitts will continue to operate Voices Unbarred as Ally's main program.

"Since its inception, Ally has been an organization committed to confronting and acknowledging systemic oppression in America. With Lori's appointment to the Artistic Director position, the company has an opportunity to specify this work by uplifting and engaging a population that is often excluded from the artistic community," says Ms. Hallmark

Lori Pitts is a facilitator, Theatre of the Oppressed Joker, teaching artist, actor, director, and improvisor in the DMV area. She is passionate about creating platforms for voices that often go unheard. In addition to her work with Voices Unbarred, Pitts teaches and performs regularly with Young Playwrights' Theater and has most recently been seen on stage with Second City, Rorschach Theatre, and Ally Theatre. She completed Georgetown University's Nonprofit Management Executive Certificate program, is a member of the inaugural cohort of the Culture Caucus with The Kennedy Center, a graduate of the 202Creates Fellowship, a graduate of the Movement Matters Community Organizing & Popular Education Institute, and a three-time recipient of the Arts and Humanities Fellowship Program grant through the DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities for her work within the community.

"I am thrilled to be stepping into this Artistic Director role. I deeply appreciate Ally's approach of reaching out, supporting each other, and sharing resources; it shows dedication to the values they have laid out in their mission. We share a commitment to addressing systemic oppression, and the best way to make an impact on the system is by coming together. This transition is a great opportunity to support the community in a stronger, bold way. I'm excited to continue to amplify the voices of those impacted by incarceration and strengthen the advocacy we can do through this role," says Ms. Pitts.

Planning for summer and fall programming is underway. Details on a collaborative public performance project between Ally company members and Voices Unbarred participants will be announced later this year.