Adventure Theatre MTC to Present THE FISHERMAN AND HIS WIFE Beginning in June

Click Here (ATMTC) will spins a delightful yarn of wishing, hope, and fulfillment for local family audiences with a unique three-actor version of The Fisherman and His Wife, directed by Tyler Herman. Based on the tale made famous by The Brothers Grimm, this pastoral story of adventure, magic, greed, and redemption is recommended for all ages and opens June 9, 2023. Come be a part of the adventure! Tickets are $22.00 each and can be purchased online atClick Here or by calling 301.634.2270.

This new production will make use of extraordinary designs to highlight the interactivity of the story in the intimacy of the space. With so many of the next generation used to the idea of gaming, the interactivity of the story will not only come naturally to them, it will appeal to their sense of fair-play, generosity, and sincerity.

A fisherman hits the jackpot when he stumbles upon a tricky talking fish in this interactive adaptation of the classic story. The simple, sweet fisherman is content to continue his way of life, but his ambitious wife is determined to take advantage of their good fortune. Narrated by Scat, the magical fish with a flair for jazz, this couple discovers the consequences of being greedy with the help of the audience.

Tyler Herman says of his directing debut at Adventure Theatre, “Having been a teacher and an actor at Adventure, directing here is like coming home. This story shows how good natured, well intentioned optimism can turn sour unsuspectingly. What's really great is how it uses slapstick physical comedy, music, and improv to bring everyone along for the ride. And then before you know it, Fisherman becomes a meditation on being grateful for what you have, and taking care of the people (or fish) in your life."

Says Kurt Boehm, Artistic Director, “Tyler has assembled a great group of artists. It's all about the nuggets of truth in the story that the actors can convey while allowing the story to flow with high energy, audience participation, and the magic that is inherent in all fairy tales. Families are going to be not only entertained, but walk away with a deeper appreciation for their lives.”

The Fisherman and His Wife is recommended for all ages. Tickets are $22 each with group and field trip rates available. The press performance will be Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1pm. All performances will take place at Adventure Theatre MTC, 7300 MacArthur Blvd, Glen Echo, MD, 20812 in the historic Glen Echo Park.

ABOUT ADVENTURE THEATRE MTC

ATMTC cultivates new generations of artists and audiences by creating memorable theatrical productions and by providing young people the highest quality musical theater training. ATMTC serves students at all skill levels and families from diverse communities, approximately 40,000 people annually.

The cast includes Jared Graham (Jonner), Leah Packer (Maura), Jacob Yeh (Scat), and Dylan Marredondo (Understudy)

The production is directed by Tyler Herman, with Costume Design by Paris Ford, Set Design by, Dom Ocampo, Lighting Design by Cody James, Sound Design by Aria Velz

Props & Puppets Design byAndrea “Dre” Moore. The Stage Manager is Alie Karambash, and Asst. Stage Manager is Solis Pettitt.

IMPORTANT DATES

Production Run Dates – June 8 – August 6, 2023

Pajama Party with free milk & cookies – June 8 at 7:30pm

Press Opening – June 11, 2023 at 1pm