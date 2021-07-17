Adventure Celebrates The Fourth Of July, Bolivian-Style This Weekend

Join Adventure as we celebrate the Fourth of July! In honor of the recent holiday, Teresa Alessandra Picconatto, daughter of Adventure's Teresa Giral, interviewed Bolivian dancer Nelly Zapata about their performances from the 65th annual Palisade's Parade. Following the interview, host Andrea Sarralde will delve into Nelly's own experiences as a dancer and how dance-and events like the parade-keep culture and traditions alive. Adventure is also excited to welcome back our Friends of the Montgomery County Public Libraries, with librarian Febe Huezo!

Celebremos begins at 3PM ET on Sunday on Facebook-live: https://www.facebook.com/AdventureTheatreMTC/.

Executive Team Leon Seemann, Margo Brenner Collins, and Chil Kong will explore how members of other communities celebrate the Fourth of July and make it their own.

Says Kong, "Bringing Bolivian dance to a celebration of all things American is wonderful-especially for an organization that teaches dance to every student of every background. Combine that with the work of our libraries, and we have an exciting show with great partners."

Celebremos Nuestras Historias con Andrea Sarralde will premiere free on Facebook on July 18, 2021 at 3PM ET. For more information or to donate, visit www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org or call 301-634-2270.