This Father's Day, join Adventure for a series of knee-slapping and eyeroll-inducing jokes from Dad Jokester extraordinaire Tom Schruben and our resident Dad Bard Leon Seemann.

Tom is best known across the whole DMV for coverage in the Washington Post of his dad jokes during COVID. Tune in to see if that joke about chemistry really gets a reaction after all! This digital feature begins at 2PM ET on Sunday on Facebook-live.

As frequent victims of his dad jokes, Executive Team Margo Brenner Collins and Chil Kong are both excited and apprehensive of unleashing Executive Director Leon Seemann. Says Kong, "Leon delights-and often embarrasses-our staff with his dad jokes every chance he gets, and I can't wait to see what kind of trouble he and Tom will get up to together. Regardless, it will distract us from COVID and cicadas and bring much needed smiles."

Storytime at Adventure will premiere free on Facebook-live on June 20, 2021 at 2PM ET. For more information or to donate, visit www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org or call 301-634-2270. friends and family. He is widely known for inducing eyerolls and occasionally laughter in people as they innocently walk past his house or scroll through social media. People around the world point to Tom as a cautionary tale of what could befall their own husbands and fathers.