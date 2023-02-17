Adam Rapp's THE SOUND INSIDE is Coming To Everyman

Filled with intrigue, gorgeous writing, stunning imagery, and a healthy dose of mystery, THE SOUND INSIDE by Adam Rapp was nominated for six Tony Awards (including Best Play) and received seven Outer Critics Circle Awards. THE SOUND INSIDE will keep you leaning in, trying to guess how the story will end. Directed by Everyman Theatre's Founder and Artistic Director, Vincent M. Lancisi, THE SOUND INSIDE runs March 5 through April 2.

In this suspenseful drama, we meet Bella Lee Baird, Creative Writing professor at a prestigious Ivy League University, (played by Resident Company Member, Beth Hylton, THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH and STEEL MAGNOLIAS) and her gifted but enigmatic pupil, Christopher Dunn (played by Resident Company Member, Zach Powell THE LION IN WINTER and SENSE AND SENSIBILITY). While Bella helps Christopher write an intriguing reflection of his own life, the two form an intense bond and the stories they tell become intertwined in provocative ways. Christopher seeks mentorship while Bella makes an unthinkable proposition. Everyone has a story - the question is, who is writing it? And how does it end?

"I knew from the moment I saw THE SOUND INSIDE on Broadway, that I had to produce it at Everyman in Baltimore," said director/producer Vincent Lancisi. "From the first words, I found myself totally immersed in the story, leaning in for every clue, and surprised around every turn of the plot."

The creative team for THE SOUND INSIDE includes Yu Shibagaki (Set Design), Adam Mendelson (Lighting Design), Ivania Stack (Costume Design), Tosin Olufolabi (Sound Design), Kelly Colburn (Projection Design), Lewis Shaw (Fights + Intimacy), Dante Fields (Stage Manager) and Tiffany Ko (Assistant Stage Manager).

Adam Rapp is an American novelist, playwright, screenwriter, musician, and film director. He has written numerous plays and received many accolades. His playwriting honors include Boston's Elliot Norton Award, The Helen Merrill Prize, The 2006 Princess Grace Statue. a Lucille Lortel Playwright's Fellowship, the PEN/Laura Pels International Foundation Award, and the Benjamin H. Danks award from the American Academy of Arts and Letters.