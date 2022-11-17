A CHRISTMAS STORY Makes Area Premiere In Hagerstown This Holiday Season
Award winning theatre company, ACT, brings the delightful show to the stage for the first time in the area.
A Christmas Story makes it's way to premiere in Hagerstown MD at the Maryland Theatre December 3rd at 7pm and the 4th at 3pm.
Humorist Jean Shepherd's memoir of growing up in the midwest in the 1940s follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker in his quest to get a genuine Red Ryder BB gun under the tree for Christmas. Ralphie pleads his case before his mother, his teacher and even Santa Claus himself at Higbee's Department Store. The consistent response: "You'll shoot your eye out!" All the elements from the beloved motion picture are here, including the family's temperamental exploding furnace; Scut Farkas, the school bully; the boys' experiment with a wet tongue on a cold lamppost; the Little Orphan Annie decoder pin; Ralphie's father winning a lamp shaped like a woman's leg in a net stocking; Ralphie's fantasy scenarios and more.
ACT's production is directed by award winning director Scott Ruble and stars Jonah Nunberg as Ralphie. Nunbberg said he can relate to Ralphie because "I have tried to convince my Mom that I needed something that she did not really want me to have. For me it was a cell phone and an Xbox". He continued on to say "The show tells a great story and leaves you ready for the Christmas season. The singing and dancing are a lot of fun". Hayden Ford plays Ralphie's brother Randy. She said she relates to Randy because "We both have crazy families. I come from a home with lots of siblings and its often loud and chaotic. The show reminds me of days running from my own bullies at recess and anxiously finishing papers". She continued on to say people who see the show will "Get to see a lot of iconic moments such as putting on the snow coat, the leg lamp, and you'll shoot your eye out". While Hayden has never seen the movie, her dad grew up watching it and love it. "It was a tradition where he watched it every Christmas" she said.
Broadway World Best actor Nominee Jeremy Trammelle plays Jean Shepherd, the Narrator of the show. Jeremy focusing on his storytelling skill to relate to the character. "When I'm performing on stage I enjoy bringing the characters I play to life. I involve the audience in that experience by clarifying their thinking about what they are seeing". Trammelle discussed how he is the inner monologue brought to the forefront so there's no questions what the other characters are doing. He continued on to say "The show is all about family and the interactions that happen between the members of that unit".
Jeffrey Clise, who is also nominated for a Broadway World award this year, plays "The old man", Ralphie and Randy's Dad and Brittany Atwater plays the mother. "People can look forward to the nostalgia of the movie onstage live with the added bonus of music and choreography and yes, even a certain leg lamp" Clise said. Both Atwater and Clise went on to compliment the many kids in the show calling them "Top Notch" and "Wonderful". Atwater went on to say "This is such a heartwarming show about a young boys wish for a specific Christmas gift. It follows a families journey to the holidays which is so very relatable to so many. The holiday season is full of hustle and bustle".
Director Scott Ruble, echoed the statements of Clise and Atwater calling the talent "Extraordinary". He went on to say "I loved the movie growing up. It's a staple of holiday Classics. The Musical however in my opinion is even better".
There are still tickets that remain. To get yours, go to https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2210157®id=29&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fthemarylandtheatre.com%2Fact?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 and snatch your tickets now!
