2020 Rising Star Finalists To Compete For $5,000 Prize At The 23rd Annual Celebration Of The Arts In Howard County

The Howard County Arts Council is pleased to announce the 23rd Annual Celebration of the Arts in Howard County, presented by Howard Bank, on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the Horowitz Visual and Performing Arts Center at Howard Community College in Columbia. Mary Ann and Chuck Scully will act as Honorary Chairs for the evening. Joseph Ritsch, Producing Artistic Director for Rep Stage, will serve as Event Emcee.

A multi-faceted event showcasing and promoting the local arts community, the Celebration is also an important fundraiser in support of the arts, artists, and arts organizations in Howard County. A highlight of the gala is the Rising Star Performing Arts Competition, in which emerging performing artists compete for a cash prize of $5,000. In November, individual artists and small ensembles - aged 18 to 35 years and currently or recently living, working, performing regularly, or receiving training in Howard County - auditioned before a panel of professionals in their respective disciplines. The winner of the Rising Star Competition will be selected by the Celebration audience of artists, arts patrons, business and political representatives and community members, with the award presented live on stage that evening!

The nine finalists performing at the Celebration are:

Maya Celeste, DanceKayla Dunn, Musical TheatreGabriel Hightower, CelloKyeongmi Lim, PianoChing-Yi Lin, PianoAlan Naylor, Musical TheatreMayukha Pakala, DanceGillian Rossbach, Classical VoiceNia Savoy, Musical Theatre

Tickets to the Celebration of the Arts are available online beginning January 17 at hocoarts.org or by phone to the Howard County Arts Council, 410-313-2787.

For photographs of the finalists or for more information, call 410-313-ARTS (2787) or send requests to deputydirector@hocoarts.org.





