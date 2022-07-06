Rep Stage Announces Seventh Annual Free and Virtual Women+ in Theatre Conference

Rep Stage, the regional professional theatre in residence at Howard Community College, will host the seventh annual free and virtual conference dedicated to women-identifying, transgender and gender nonconforming theatre practitioners on Saturday, August 20, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The conference provides women+ professionals working in theatre the opportunity to network and share experiences of the joys and challenges of returning to live performance during the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the conference focuses on the theme of re-engagement, and hosts keynote speaker, Peggy McKowen, artistic director of Contemporary American Theatre Festival.

In addition to the keynote address, the conference will feature a session in which participants can share their re-engagement experiences in discipline-based breakout rooms. Shirley's speed-networking session, dedicated to the memory of our committee member, Dr. Shirley Basfield Dunlap, will again be offered, as well as a panel of designers. The day will conclude with virtual staged readings of the 10-minute play contest winners, followed by a talk-back with the playwrights.

The conference is free, but registration is required. To register for the conference, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2184288®id=29&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbit.ly%2Fwitconference?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. For further information, visit the Rep Stage website at: www.repstage.org/WIT.